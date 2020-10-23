New YorkChange city
TWA jacuzzi
Photograph: Courtesy of Alyssa Meadows

JFK Airport's heated "pool-cuzzi" overlooking the runway has reopened

Take in retro Alpine vibes at the TWA Hotel without leaving the city.

Shaye Weaver
By now, you may be craving a ski trip to the slopes, but TWA Hotel has just reopened its pool-cuzzi and Runway Chalet, offering up retro Alpine vibes within the city limits.

As of this week, TWA Hotel guests (whether they're staying overnight or just for the day) can use the heated infinity pool, which is cranked up to a toasty 95 degrees and overlooks JFK's runway 4L/22R, visit the observation deck or dine on the hotel's rooftop.

If you're worried about germs in the pool-cuzzi, it's good to note that the water in the 63-by-20 foot pool completely purifies itself every 30 minutes, instead of once or twice a day. Pools were allowed to reopen across NYC in August.

TWA Hotel pool
Photograph: Katrine Moite

The Runway Chalet at The Pool Bar, a cozy 1960s après ski-themed rooftop hangout, is open from 4 to 10pm while the pool-cuzzi is open from 7am to 10pm daily. From here, you can order one of the hotel's seasonal cocktails like the Altitude Adjustment (spiced rum and hot apple cider garnished with a cinnamon stick.)

That being said, the Runway Chalet has limited seating like any other NYC restaurant. If the weather is good, it'll place tables on its outdoor pool deck. Either way, hotel guests should make a reservation via email to dine at the Runway Chalet. Of course, social distancing and masks are required to take part.

The 512-room TWA Hotel opened in 2019 with great excitement—its glamorous retro interior has made it a must-visit for New Yorkers and tourists alike. Since its pool-cuzzi is only open to guests, it may be a nice stay-cation idea for those looking for a change of scenery. 

TWA hotel
Photograph: Courtesy of Alyssa Meadows

