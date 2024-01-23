Join Bravo fans to watch the premiere of 'Vanderpump Rules' season 11 at this Brooklyn bar

Back in May of last year, friends Syd Robinson and Dara Potts, both 27 years old, were looking for a bar in New York to watch the Vanderpump Rules series 10 finale in together.

Unable to find any option, the two decided to take matters in their own hands.

The result was a pop-up bar of sorts dedicated to all things Bravo, the network that airs Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives franchise and, arguably, just about any uber-successful reality TV show of our era.

The friends aptly named their project That Reality Bar and hosted that first iteration of the affair at Clinton Hill cocktail den Endswell.

Since then, That Reality Bar has hosted a bunch of other adjacent events at both Endswell and FancyFree, a more chill pub near Fort Green Park.

Culture fiends have gathered over drinks while catching three Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes, partaking in trivia nights and more, all under That Reality Bar's umbrella.

Later this month, on January 30, the pop-up will host a watch party for the season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules at FancyFree. Tickets are free but those interested much register in advance right here.

A very New York-like proposition that clearly banks on the general public's obsession with all things "reality" (even folks who aren't usual fans of Bravo's brand of television heard all about the cheating scandal that defined the last season of Vanderpump Rules), That Reality Bar has unsurprisingly garnered a lot of fans around town: tickets for any event sell out really quickly and Instagram users are constantly begging the duo behind the project to host watch parties dedicated to other Bravo shows.

Given that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is set to make her Broadway debut on Chicago later this month, we can't see why That Reality Bar can't soon become a more permanent fixture across the city's nightlife landscape. It seems like everything is, indeed, possible these days.