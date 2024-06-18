Clearly, the public’s hunger for all things immersive is not slowing down: INTER_, the interactive art center at 415 Broadway by Canal Street in Soho, will debut its latest experience, The INTERnet, on June 20.

Basically a massive maze made of ropes, the exhibit allows attendees to jump inside, climb, relax and even get lost in the whole webbed arrangement that’s comprised of 80,000 feet of handwoven rope, which is part of a 400-square-foot interactive artwork created by Treenet Collective, a net expert company.

Photograph: Courtesy of INTER_

Unsurprisingly, the 375-square-foot exhibit took a combined 1,500 hours of work to be completed.

“The INTERnet gives our visitors a space to unleash their inner child and also provides a space to quietly reflect and connect with others in a new, unprecedented way,” said Stanton Jones, Creative Director at INTER_, in an official statement. “Every strand interconnects and is dependent upon the strands around it for the overall strength of the net—like the human family, we’re stronger as INTERconnected communities than when we try to stand alone.”

Photograph: Courtesy of INTER_

The installation, which accommodates 15 people at once, boasts a variety of different weaving styles, each one creating a "setting" for folks to dive into, including the "quantum leap," where guests can play in mid-air, and the "social network," a more serene space that will feel like you are floating above everyone else.

In case you're a rope fanatic, here are some fun facts: the organizers used parachute cords to build the system, which are lightweight nylon ropes "originally used in the suspension lines of parachutes" but also commonly seen across military circles.

The organizers also let us know that the installation can hold 10,000 pounds at once—which is just about the weight of 25 grand pianos or an average adult male African elephant. Pretty intense, right?