Jump around in artist Cj Hendry’s new Brooklyn bounce house

A new 3,000 square foot bounce house has landed in Dumbo, Brooklyn, but it’s not the typical inflatable structure you might remember from your childhood. Spoiler: It's actually an interactive art piece!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cj Hendry (@cj_hendry) on Apr 9, 2019 at 2:08pm PDT

The play zone is all-white with padded walls that are 14 feet tall, and resembles the similar walls you might find inside an old-school mental hospital. More psychological themes can be found throughout the space as the bounce house is just a fun and playful component to a new art installation titled "RORSCHACH."

The show is by New-York based artist Cj Hendry who is known for her black-and-white pen drawings of objects and kitsch pop-culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cj Hendry (@cj_hendry) on Nov 19, 2016 at 5:32am PST



Displayed along the walls of the bounce house, visitors can see Hendry's colorful and abstract drawings, which were made using colored pencils even though the works look a lot like paintings. That was also intentional as the art is said to be a juxtaposition of children’s squish paintings and psychological inkblot (Rorschach) tests.

If you're not familiar, psychologists use inkblots as an attempt to examine the personality characteristics and emotional functioning of their patients. During the test, people are shown 10 different irregular figures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cj Hendry (@cj_hendry) on Mar 27, 2019 at 2:27pm PDT



Hendry says that some guests will walk into her sixth solo exhibition and feel nostalgic from their childhood, while others may feel trapped or claustrophobic. You can experience the bounce house for yourself through April 21 at 202 Plymouth Street.

It’s open every day from 10am to 9pm. Admission is $10 at the door and includes a pair of limited-edition RORSCHACH socks (while supplies last).