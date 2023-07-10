Jump into a giant sprinkle pool in NYC for National Ice Cream Day

A new installation popping up this weekend will make you really scream for ice cream.

You can jump into the world’s largest outdoor sprinkle pool at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 in celebration of National Ice Cream Day. The event's hosted by Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) with Friendly's ice cream, which will serve free scoops.

So what exactly is a sprinkle pool? It's an above-ground pool that replaces water with multi-colored antimicrobial biodegradable plastic "sprinkles." Definitely not edible but definitely extremely cute. Think of it like a ball pit but even more delightful. You'll even find inner tubes and inflatable balls to play (and pose) with.

Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream

In addition to playing in the pool and snapping some fun photos, also grab a free scoop from Friendly’s Restaurants. They’ll be serving classic favorites like Original Fudge, Chocolate Fudge, and Cookies ’n Cream. Also, expect games and giveaways at the ice cream soiree.

All-ages activities run from 11am-6pm on Saturday and Sunday at Hudson Yards just off of 11th Avenue. The Museum of Ice Cream will also host Ice Cream Day festivities in Chicago, Austin and Singapore making this a truly global celebration.

If you haven’t been to the Museum of Ice Cream yet, this Soho spot offers a chance to experience 13 multi-sensory installations, including a three-story indoor slide, the all-pink Celestial Subway and unlimited ice cream samples. There’s also a sprinkle pool at the Museum of Ice Cream’s location in Soho filled with “close to one hundred million sprinkles [made] out of antimicrobial biodegradable material,” per the museum's website. “They are not real edible sprinkles though and cannot be eaten.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream

“Ice cream has a magical quality that can transport us back to our happiest moments,” Maryellis Bunn, founder of the Museum of Ice Cream, said in a press release. “This National Ice Cream Day, we encourage people to connect, create memories, and embrace their inner child. It’s the perfect day to celebrate the joy and wonder that ice cream can bring to our lives.”

If you happen to be near a Friendly's Restaurant (there are a bunch on Long Island and in New Jersey), get there early on Sunday, July 16. The first 88 guests at every participating location will get a free T-shirt and 88-cent single-scoop cones, along with a coupon.

While National Ice Cream Day is on Sunday, July 16, we recommend celebrating all week long by visiting New York City's best ice cream shops for a sweet treat.