Justin Timberlake is opening a pop-up shop in NYC on Friday

The pop star who supposedly brought sexy back in 2006 (although, according to Prince, “sexy never left!”) is bringing some hot fashun to NYC tomorrow.

Justin Timberlake performed at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, and recently put out a new album titled Man of the Woods. Fittingly, he has a rustic and outdoorsy apparel line to go with it.

J.T. worked with a range of brands, from Heron Preston and Levi’s to Jordan Brand, to create his limited-edition lewks comprising 16 items—one item for each song on his 16-track record. At a first glance, the collection is very Bon Iver meets L.L. Bean, with a cool pair of Jordan’s thrown in. Aside from the kicks, other items include several jackets, a flannel button-down, sunglasses, a notebook and a silver flask engraved with the word, “Sauce.” It's pretty evident that Justin has come a long way since his "Suit & Tie" days (which really weren't that long ago).

All ye mountain men of New York better pounce, as you can only cop this exclusive collaboration during the singer-songwriter’s pop-up this weekend. And it’s just in time for New York Fashion Week! The store’s location is still a secret—the address won’t be revealed until tomorrow night. So make sure to follow @justintimberlake on Instagram to get the scoop. In the meantime, you can peep some of the products below.

