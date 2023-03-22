Time Out Market New York is getting a new sushi option!

On Tuesday, March 28, the Kissaki Hospitality Group will open its first Brooklyn outpost, and the second under the Kamasu name, at Time Out Market New York.

Kamasu will occupy a picturesque corner spot on the fifth-floor rooftop of 55 Water Street in Dumbo. Awash in natural light with beautiful views of the Manhattan skyline, East River, Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges, its perch is perfect for photo-ops, whether you’re a tourist grabbing a glimpse for the very first time, or a local who thinks you’ve seen it all.

RECOMMENDED: Look into the stars for your food horoscope at Time Out Market New York

Photograph: Courtesy of Ben Hon

Kamasu’s Brooklyn menu items will include maki, donburi and its (also photogenic!) signature temaki sets, plus chicken karaage and shishito peppers to enjoy in the sprawling, lofty interior, or out on the market’s fantastically Instagrammable, TikTok-tacular terrace.

In January of 2020, Kissaki Hospitality Group opened its eponymous omakase destination on the Lower East Side. The chic space anchored by a long row of sleek counter seats only had a couple of months to find its audience before restaurants and bars citywide paused just a couple of months later. In spite of that industry strife, the team, led by Garry Kanfer and Justin Marquez expanded both with outdoor dining at the original Bowery address and additional locations in NYC and beyond.

As of now, there are Kissaki operations in Manhattan, East Hampton, Water Mill, NY and Greenwich, CT.