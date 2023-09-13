The giant sandwich is the result of a collaboration between Katz's and Nike.

As far as collaborations go, this one’s pretty weird yet enticing: Legendary eatery Katz’s Delicatessen has teamed up with Nike and WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu to launch an exclusive new sandwich that will be available at the downtown deli today only.

The item is meant to promote the sports brand’s very first unisex sneaker by a female athlete!

The Triple Double Stacker Sandwich looks as intense as it sounds, featuring three tiered layers of a whole lot of hand-carved pastrami, corned beef and brisket, served with a side of coleslaw and potato salad. Talk about a hefty lunch option.

You'll be able to order the novel menu item all day long today, but if you do so between noon and 3pm, you'll actually be eligible to win a special ticket that will allow you to redeem a free pair of Sabrina 1's—Ionescu's new sneakers—or some other special Nike branded merchandise.

Can't make it to East Houston Street? Worry not. You can order a special package from Katz's while supplies last right here and make the sandwich at home on your own.

The $150 order includes a pound of hand-carved pastrami, a pound of hand-carved corned beef, a pound of hand-carved brisket, half a loaf of seedless deli rye bread, some of Katz's famous pickles, coleslaw, mustard, sauerkraut and the deli's iconic Reuben dressing. Sounds like a deal to us.