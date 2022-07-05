Kids can take this NYC ferry for free starting this week!

The NY Waterway Ferry, which runs from Manhattan to New Jersey, just announced that all kids under 12 will get to ride for free now through Labor Day. Hooray!

Here's the lowdown: said kids will have to be accompanied by at least one paying adult and the promotion only applies to two children under 12 per one adult. The promotion includes all of the ferry's routes with the exception of the Metro-North ones.

As incredibly useful as the vessel is to get around, the deal also turns a ferry ride into one of the best things to do in New York with kids. Think about it: the little ones will get to see the city from a different perspective while enjoying the fresh, open air and riding a pretty cool-looking boat. Plus: you might end up taking them to visit New Jersey.

"NY Waterway has always been a family-run business, and this is our way of welcoming more families back aboard," Armand Pohan, chairman, president and CEO of NY Waterway said in a statement to NBC New York. "With [this program], we hope more families will enjoy safe and comfortable travel into the city this summer!"

You can check out all ferry routes and schedules right here.

We must admit this particular piece of news is just as exciting as another ferry-related development that made headlines a few months ago: a brand-new ferry could potentially connect three Manhattan landings to two docks at LaGuardia Airport, according to a March press release by Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

See you all on the ferry, folks!