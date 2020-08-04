Krispy Kreme opens its first NYC shop with a Hot Light in Harlem today

It's the only Krispy Kreme in Harlem and will be the first NYC shop with a Hot Light.

Before Times—or at all times, really—doughnuts are always in demand.

Today, Krispy Kreme opened its newest New York shop in Harlem and it’s also the first location in the city to display the beloved brand’s iconic Hot Light, which signals when fresh hot doughnuts are rolling off the assembly line. This store is equipped to produce more than 100 fried, sugary and glazed treats each hour. It’s open Sunday-Thursday 7am-10pm and Friday-Saturday 7am-11pm.

The latest opening is part of Krispy Kreme’s comeback in the Big Apple. A 45,000-square-foot flagship location in Times Square had been set to open in May, but even though it’s not open yet, other locations have popped up in 2020 (such as a location near Herald Square). Before this year, Krispy Kreme’s sole NYC location since 2009 had been in the bowels of Penn Station.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Hot Light to New York City at the Harlem location – it really represents the genuine experience we seek to deliver to our customers at our signature shops,” says Matt Sweeney, a district manager in New York, in statement provided by Krispy Kreme. “We’re very eager to kick off as a part of our continued effort to bring joy and delicious sweet treats to New Yorkers all over the city.”

This Harlem opening is in the former home of The Baby Grand, a well-regarded saloon and jazz club which opened in 1953 and hosted some of the biggest names in jazz.

Given the current crisis, the shop will implement social distancing rules and other safety measures (all doughnuts that are sent out for delivery will be sealed in individual bags). During the first week, Krispy Kreme is also be giving away 10 dozen tickets and winners can take home a dozen of the Original Glazed doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme’s Harlem shop is located at 319 W. 125th St., New York, NY 10027

