Krispy Kreme’s Times Square flagship is set to open September 15th

Times Square may feel like a ghost town these days, but that’s not stopping Krispy Kreme from opening its flagship in the heart of New York City on September 15th.

The 45,000-square-foot shop was slated to open in May, but those plans were delayed because of the current crisis. This morning, however, the company made an official announcement that beginning in mid September, you can get your fried, sugary and glazed doughnuts 24 hours a day. This location is expected to serve more people than any other Krispy Kreme location around the world.

This flagship won’t be your typical Krispy Kreme shop. It’ll be home to the world’s largest Hot Light, a doughnut-making theater, a Glazed Waterfall that doughnuts go under, stadium-style seating (when indoor dining is allowed), plenty of merch and perhaps most timely, a 24-hour street-side pickup window.

As the opening day approaches, Krispy Kreme plans to announce more specific plans how it plans to control crowds with remote queuing and allowing people to reserve times online or via an app to visit the shop in person. The window and a so-called “grab-and-go” counter are also part of the plans to help enforce social distancing measures.

"We all need a little joy right now and with that we welcome the Krispy Kreme flagship location to the heart of this great city​,” said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance, in a statement released by Krispy Kreme. “We're thrilled for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy the one-of-a-kind treats and the famous Hot Light experience.”

If all of Krispy Kreme’s New York openings stay on track, there will be a total of eight shops by the end of the year.

Krispy Kreme’s Times Square flagship is located at 1601 Broadway (at West 48th Street), New York, NY 10019

Most popular on Time Out

- Here’s what four iconic NYC landmarks could have looked like

- The most stunning outdoor dining spaces in NYC

- This house on a waterfall is available to rent just three hours from NYC

- Mayor de Blasio says NYC gyms won't open this month after all

- See what the East Village looked like in the 1980s

Share the story