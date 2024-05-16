New York
Timeout

Rat on NYC street
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYC is hosting the first-ever national “rat summit”

Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan
New York City's battle against rats continues: Mayor Eric Adams just revealed that the city will host the inaugural National Urban Rat Summit this fall, on September 18 and 19.

The, let’s be honest, hilarious-sounding event will bring together rodent experts from all over the country, from academic researchers to municipal pest control managers. Together, the gurus will teach attendees how to deal with rat-related issues, mitigate their impact and explain how the pests thrive in urban environments.

Adams' absolute distaste for rats is no secret: officials have implemented countless measures to stop the rodents from multiplying and invading neighborhoods throughout the past few years, including the release of a map that tracks all their movements and the decision to hire a rat czar. We dare say that we're actually winning the war against them

“With rat sightings down nearly 14 percent in our city's Rat Mitigation Zones year over year, we continue to make progress, but we’re not stopping there. The best way to defeat our enemy is to know our enemy,” the Mayor said in an official statement. “That’s why we’re holding this inaugural summit, to bring experts and leaders from across the country together to better understand urban rats and how to manage their populations.”

The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Cornell University’s New York State Integrated Pest Management Program will host the summit but details regarding potential passes for the general public have yet to be announced.

New York City rats, get ready for the next phase of war.

