Two years ago, smack-dab in the middle of all things immersive, a new experience focusing on the life of work of Lady Gaga premiered on the Lower East Side.

Aptly dubbed A Gaga Guide to the Lower East Side, the show ran for seven months in 2023 as well, and it's now set to return on March 28 through June 9 of this year.

The show focuses on Phill, the protagonist who has been conducting a walking tour of the Lower East Side “with an emphasis on the exploits of his favorite pop star and downtown denizen Lady Gaga,” according to a press release.

“For months, Phill has been faithfully guiding inquisitive minds past the boyhood home of George and Ira Gershwin, to the sites of former Yiddish theaters and delis, and through Instagrammable graffiti-strewn parks, right to the birthplace of Mother Monster,” reads the official synopsis of the production. “But a Yelp review has set off a chain reaction that threatens to take today’s tour in a totally unexpected direction.”

Mostly forgettable but at times odd enough to hold your attention, A Gaga Guide to the Lower East Side might not be a worthwhile cultural pursuit given all the new shows premiering on Broadway this spring, but it does one thing wonderfully: it celebrates all that the Lower East Side is about, something that the Theater District has yet to master, and it glorifies the simple pleasures involved in taking a walking tour of just about any NYC neighborhood.

Tickets for the show cost $30 and are currently on sale right here. Keep in mind that the production lasts about 95 minutes, will be canceled for inclement weather and covers approximately 14 blocks, so make sure you wear comfortable shoes when participating.