Get out your planner and tell your friends, you have new parties to go to.

"Let Me Tell You" is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Tuesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last time, TONY Editor Shaye Weaver argued that NYC needs more space for roller skating.

NYC’s nightlife didn’t die in the pandemic, it just went underground. Now, parties (at least the good ones) are harder to find and require some sleuthing on social media and a little word of mouth. If anything, NYC’s nightlife splintered—spots used to cater to general crowds but now they host collectives and the communities they represent.

And odds are, it’s been a while since you used Time Out New York to find out about the latest and greatest parties and clubs in NYC. Once the pandemic hit, coverage had to be scaled down since these places and parties shut down. Only now can we hit the ground running and resurrect our nightlife coverage thanks to Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Skena Culgan and Staff Writer Ian Kumamoto, who joined our team earlier this year.

Before joining Time Out New York in January, Ian wrote about culture, entertainment and identity for several places including VICE, CNN, HuffPost, Them, Mic and others. But in his free time, he is also a DJ who goes by oyystersauce and founder of Whorechata, a collective for queer and trans people of color.

Ian writes from experience and a deep love for going out.

“I always tell people that I was raised by the nightclub,” he says. “As an Asian-Latino queer kid, I spent most of my high school and college years trying to find myself in bars, clubs and late-night saunas. It was in those spaces that I met people who empowered me when I couldn’t find a way to love myself, and eventually led me to create Whorechata.”

Already, Ian has completely revamped Time Out’s nightlife coverage, from completely and regularly updating our best parties and club nights in NYC this month feature to hopping on news about new hot spots opening up across the city, like Gabriela. He’s also launched his own bi-monthly column called “Out Late” on Time Out that dives into the scene at NYC’s underground parties so you have all the deets before you go out. He’s already attended and written about queer kink party Le Bain, K-pop rave Bias, Red Lantern District’s all-Asian drag party, and Mercury in Reggaeton.

Time Out has also covered issues found within the industry and those brave enough to address them, including those fighting against misogyny (Support Women DJs), underrepresentation (Jezz Chung) and societal gender norms (Stud Country).

“The dance floor is a space of catharsis, of imagination, of community, of drama, and for many marginalized people, it remains a place of survival,” Ian says. “I maintain that the right party can change your life and shift your view of the world.”

All of this is to say if you want the latest on where to go out, stick with us and regularly check out our revamped Nightlife page. And for any nightlife and party tips, you can email him at ian.kumamoto@timeout.com.