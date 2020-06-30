Levain is opening its first Brooklyn location this week

Levain’s nearly half-pounder cookies—they weigh six ounces each, to be exact—have landed in Brooklyn.

The popular bakery started on the Upper West Side with a tiny storefront in the mid 90’s, but starting July 1st, co-owners Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald will open in Williamsburg. Besides their popular gargantuan cookies, customers can also find the new two-chip chocolate chip cookie on the menu along with a host of other baked goods.

“We’re particularly excited to open in Williamsburg, being that people aren’t traveling into the city as much,” says a company spokesperson. “And we’re excited to bring joy to the neighborhood and make our cookies more accessible to Brooklynites.”

This is the beloved bakery’s first location outside of Manhattan within the five boroughs, and they will also donate all proceeds on opening day to the North Brooklyn Angels, a non-profit fighting hunger and food insecurity in a heavily gentrified area.

In the past year, Levain has expanded to Noho and the Upper East Side and there are plans for some of the city’s best cookies to be sold in new bakeries across the country. The Brooklyn store takes on a slightly different aesthetic with more wood paneling, a butcher block service counter and like other Levain locations, a mural by artist Libby Vanderploeg depicting the surrounding streets.

If you’re not ready to stop by the store, Caviar is handling delivery.

Levain is located at 164 North Fourth Street, Williamsburg, Brooklyn 11211

Most popular on Time Out

- What NYC families need to know about Phase 2 and Phase 3 reopenings

- Everything you need to know about Phase 3 reopening plans in NYC

- How to watch the 4th of July fireworks in NYC

- Surprise! A 1,000-foot rainbow is about to illuminate NYC’s sky for Pride

- Here’s what will reopen in New York City during Phase 2

Share the story