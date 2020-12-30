Local artists are transforming NYC outdoor dining set-ups

The teams behind New York restaurants and bars have come up with some seriously clever outdoor dining set-ups this year—some festive, some cozy, most heated. Now one group is aiming to transform those set-ups into street art.

The Curbside Canvas Project is a neighborhood relief effort that pairs local restaurants and bars with volunteer artists who will adopt their outdoor dining spaces and use them as canvases for mural installations, bespoke graffiti work, and more.



Hitting 'hoods like Park Slope, Hell's Kitchen, Greenwich Village, and the Upper West Side, the group's aim is to drive interest and foot traffic to struggling venues, plus add a much-welcome dose of beauty to the communities. It also serves as a platform for the local artists—who have had to endure shuttered galleries during the pandemic—to promote their work.



That Bar, formerly The Montrose, in Park Slope underwent a rebrand in the midst of the pandemic. Curbside Canvas's vibrant transformation of the venue's outdoor space helped solidify the concept change.

“We’re listening and responding to the community, and it’s incredible to see the response in return. This mural, the artists’ time and dedication, is just one example of the love and support we have received," says That Bar owner Gene Gerovich. “We hope everyone stops over to check out the art.”

Check out some of the artists in action below:





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curbside Canvas Project (@curbsidecanvas)





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curbside Canvas Project (@curbsidecanvas)

