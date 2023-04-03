83% of survey takers said it is overall easy to get around the city via subway and bus.

In a shocking turn of events, it turns out that New York actually boasts one of the best public transportation systems in the world … at least according to a Time Out survey of more than 20,000 city-dwellers across 50 cities.

A pretty whopping 83% of respondents indicated that it is overall easy for them to get around the city via subway, bus and the like—we guess that the subpar cleanliness of all the systems doesn't really have a bearing on their opinion.

"The subway isn’t exactly the cleanest, and the concept of running on time seems to have been abandoned, with years of underfunding becoming increasingly apparent," reads the survey. "But unless you’ve got hours to spare beating the streets (and a really comfy pair of shoes), there’s still no better way to get around NYC than its public transport system. The subway is the largest in the world if you count by the number of stations, and the extensive bus system makes exploring easy even away from the tracks."

We can’t argue with any of that, to be honest. The good news is that, perhaps, we might actually be at the dawn of a new era.

Just a few weeks ago, for example, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) rolled out its futuristic new subway cars, the first new trains in five years. In total, the MTA invested an estimated $3.2 billion to order 1,200 new cars, which would make up around 120 new trains. How awesome!

Updates are taking over the bus system as well, including 200 novel electric vehicles scheduled to arrive in NYC by 2025. Also on the docket: dedicated stroller spaces on certain buses.

Suddenly, the respondents' at-first odd appreciation for our modes of transport feels not so surprising.