Iconic luxury brand Valentino just debuted its new giant flagship store on Madison Avenue (where else?) — and it looks as beautiful as you imagine it would.

Found at 654 Madison Avenue near 60th Street on the Upper East Side, the Valentino store occupies over 10,000 square feet across three different floors, each one "centered on a distinctive visual narrative based on chromatic compositions and carefully curated material palettes," according to an official press release.

Photograph: Courtesy of Valentino

The legendary Valentino red color is found all over the shop as well.

Upon entering through a pair of grand double doors featuring marble handles modeled by Italian ceramicist Massimiliano Pipolo, customers will immediately notice the high ceilings and the various products on offer: footwear on one side, ready-to-wear pieces on the other and a grand staircase at the back of the store leading to the second floor, where two VIP areas are found.

Photograph: Courtesy of Valentino

Photograph: Courtesy of Valentino

Up there, each one of the sections features a dressing room that really feels like an apartment.

The menswear line is set up on the basement floor, decorated with comfortable sofas and poufs.

To celebrate the opening of the flagship, the brand has also partnered with Italian painter Mario Schifano for an exclusive exhibition on display within the actual boutique, curated by Cold Spring Museum Magazzino Italian Art.

Photograph: Courtesy of Valentino

Photograph: Courtesy of Valentino

You'll notice five large-scale paintings by the artist all throughout the space, serving, according to a press release," as a vibrant conduit connecting Italy to the bustling heart of New York City."

Basically, a visit to Valentino's Madison Avenue store equates to an art-focused trip to Italy: as exciting as the shoppable items on display are, just spending time inside the new flagship is sure to satisfy your craving for all things style.