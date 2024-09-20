This is a rare opportunity: Game of Thrones fans are invited to look through over 2,000 costumes, props and set decorations from the show now on display at Heritage Auctions at 445 Park Avenue by 57th Street.

“Game of Thrones: The Auction,” which is open now through October 4, showcases props and costumes for nearly every character and episode of the series, basically offering an object-fueled timeline of the iconic HBO show.

Every item display will remind you of key moments, including various shields representing all the warring houses, an actual dragon egg (wow!) and skull, a White Walker (imagine displaying that in your apartment), the Shame Bell and the blood-stained chiffon dress seen in “The Dance of Dragons” episode in season five.

On October 10, the lot will be up for auction. That’s right: a lucky buyer will get to own Jon Snow’s Valyrian steel sword, Jaime Lannister’s golden hand or even the melted Iron Throne.

Photograph: courtesy Heritage Auctions

Photograph: courtesy Heritage Auctions

Photograph: courtesy Heritage Auctions

“Game of Thrones has been one of HBO’s most successful series and has created an incredible and dedicated fan base around the world,” said Janet Graham Borba, executive vice president of production, in a statement. “We are excited to give fans an opportunity to take home a little piece of Westeros, while also giving them a glimpse of the creativity and the groundbreaking work that went into the series.”

The original Games of Thrones is no longer on the air, but it has certainly shaped TV history—so being able to just look through some of the very accessories and props that made the series what it is sounds pretty cool. Plus, if you’re watching the spinoff, House of the Dragon, right now, this will be right up your alley.