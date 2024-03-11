Plus, there’s a new ride debuting at the amusement park this year!

We know spring is just around the corner when the beloved amusement park Luna Park in Coney Island debuts for the season. This year, the re-opening is scheduled for March 23—just a few days away.

Expect the annual egg cream christening of the now 97-year-old Coney Island Cyclone to kick off the season as usual: the first 97 guests to brave the ride will enjoy a free turn and an egg cream treat, which is the classic Coney Island dessert.

According to a press release, amusement park staples will still entertain you this summer but new rides and upgrades are also in the works.

First off: Electric Eden Raceway, a completely new attraction featuring sustainable, electric-powered Go-Karts, will open later this season.

This would be the first new ride to debut on-site in about two years. Back in 2022, staff members celebrated the installation of Tony's Express, a custom-made roller coaster that runs over 1,200 feet of track, and Leti's Treasure, a log flume with 12 boats that sit up to six guests each at a time.

Two novel retail locations will also join the roster of offerings this season.

In terms of enhancements, the park's restaurants and concession stands "will be elevating their menus with even more delicious food and beverage options," reads the press release.

While gearing up for the official opening, we suggest you take a look at our best things to do in Coney Island guide—you might want to plan an entire weekend of fun out there.