The beloved amusement park is about to kick off the season.

Mark your calendars, folks: the popular Luna Park in Coney Island is officially opening to the public for the season on March 31—a sign that summer is, finally, near!

Starting that Friday at noon, the amusement park will welcome guests every weekend through Memorial Day, then it’ll be open daily for the season. (There will also be an official celebration to honor the start of the season on April 2.)

As usual, New Yorkers will get to experience thrilling rides, including two new ones that made their debut last summer. Tony’s Express, a custom-made roller coaster, runs at more than 40 miles per hour and over 1,200 feet of track. Leti’s Treasure, on the other hand, is a log flume ride that operates with 12 flume boats that sit up to six guests each at a time. At moments lifting riders up to 40 feet in the air, the relatively new thrilling offering grants a semi-circle panoramic view of Coney Island’s shoreline … before plunging down, of course.

The two new rides run intertwined and both are actual homages to the Zamperla family, the owners of the park.

Needless to say, you should also check out iconic attractions like the Coney Island Cyclone, the Thunderbolt and the B&B Carousell, the classic merry-go-round that was originally built back in 1906 but has been restored in more recent years.

It's time to have some outdoor fun!