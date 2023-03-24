New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Luna Park Coney Island
Photograph: Shutterstock

Luna Park in Coney Island opens March 31

The beloved amusement park is about to kick off the season.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Mark your calendars, folks: the popular Luna Park in Coney Island is officially opening to the public for the season on March 31—a sign that summer is, finally, near!

Starting that Friday at noon, the amusement park will welcome guests every weekend through Memorial Day, then it’ll be open daily for the season. (There will also be an official celebration to honor the start of the season on April 2.)

As usual, New Yorkers will get to experience thrilling rides, including two new ones that made their debut last summer. Tony’s Express, a custom-made roller coaster, runs at more than 40 miles per hour and over 1,200 feet of track. Leti’s Treasure, on the other hand, is a log flume ride that operates with 12 flume boats that sit up to six guests each at a time. At moments lifting riders up to 40 feet in the air, the relatively new thrilling offering grants a semi-circle panoramic view of Coney Island’s shoreline … before plunging down, of course.

The two new rides run intertwined and both are actual homages to the Zamperla family, the owners of the park. 

Needless to say, you should also check out iconic attractions like the Coney Island Cyclone, the Thunderbolt and the B&B Carousell, the classic merry-go-round that was originally built back in 1906 but has been restored in more recent years.

It's time to have some outdoor fun!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!