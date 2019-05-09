Macy’s 4th of July fireworks are returning to the Brooklyn Bridge this summer

If anyone reading this has a rooftop with a view of the East River in either the Dumbo, Battery Park or Brooklyn Heights area, let’s be friends.

After a brief departure, the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show is back at the Brooklyn Bridge this year.

The event’s 2019 return will mark the biggest ever, with three times more pyrotechnics across the entire bridge and four barges along Pier 17 in the Seaport District.

The 43rd annual tradition is the largest show in the country and features musical guests, who will be announced in June. Blake Shelton, Jennifer Lopez, American Authors, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban and Charlie Puth have all graced past Independence Day stages in recent years.

There will be more than a dozen designated areas to watch the 25-minute long spectacle. The show starts of 9:20pm on Thursday, July 4, but you might need to camp out all day to get a prime viewing spot.

Macy’s estimates that millions of people will come out to watch tens of thousands of fireworks and pyrotechnic displays fill the sky. And if sweaty crowds aren’t your thing, the entire night will be broadcast on NBC.

