Macy’s announced the theme for its annual epic flower show

Have you ever been in a botanical garden and thought to yourself, “This is nice. But I really don’t want to walk all the way to the other side of the building to get to the gift shop. If only the gift shop and all these flowers were in the same room. And I could, like, smell these gardenias AND shop at the same time.”

If so, then buckle up, buckaroo!

The 44th Annual Macy’s Flower Show, which brings thousands of brightly hued blooms to the famous midtown department store and arranges them in artful displays that hopelessly upstage the perfume counters, has announced its 2018 theme and dates.

This year, prepare to be wowed by whimsical arrangements centered around the theme: “Once Upon A Springtime.” The fantasy-inspired installations will feature original characters and sculptures that all play on classic fairy themes. We’re seeing lots of roses, definitely a moat made of forget-me-nots and maybe one or two orchid dragons.

The storybook show will run from March 25 to April 6, and also feature a full line-up of in-store events for flower enthusiasts (and people who just stopped by to pick up some cologne) to enjoy. So stay strong through this cold weather! Someday your spring will come.

