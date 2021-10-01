New York
Timeout

Magnolia Bakery New York or Nowhere
Photograph: Jose Tutiven

Magnolia Bakery just launched a new clothing line with New York Or Nowhere

Two iconic NYC brands now have a crossover collab

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
A major merch drop is happening this weekend at NYC's iconic Magnolia Bakery.

What's dropping? Not baked goods exactly. It's a clothing line by the New Yorker-favorite New York or Nowhere (NYON) brand that incorporates the bakery's Bleecker Street location into its design.

Items for sale range from pastel tote bags and T-shirts to an art print and "the coziest" sweatsuit of all time, Magnolia Bakery announced on Friday.

Magnolia Bakery New York or Nowhere
Photograph: Jose Tutiven

"It's a dream to collaborate with such an iconic New York institution that is beloved by locals and tourists alike," said Liz Eswein, co-founder of NYON. "Magnolia Bakery has been the cornerstone of celebration for New Yorkers and we are honored to build out a collection inspired by their signature motifs and pastel adornments combined with NYON's popular trademark iconography."

For the drop, there will be an exclusive New York or Nowhere treat you can purchase on Saturday only that comes as a vanilla or chocolate cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream and a New York or Nowhere-inspired daisy design.

Magnolia Bakery New York or Nowhere
Photograph: Jose Tutiven

"We couldn't be more excited for everyone to experience this bucket-list moment alongside us at Magnolia Bakery's West Village location on the corner of West 11th and Bleecker Street," Eswein said.

The collection will officially drop on Saturday, October 2, at 10am EST on newyorkornowhere.com, but New Yorkers can stop by the West Village Magnolia Bakery at 401 Bleecker Street to shop the entire collection (that day only) between 10am and 10pm, though the earlier the better chance you have to score some merch.

Prices range from $20 to $105—the postcard is $20, the hat is $40, the tote bag is $45, the T-shirt is $55, the long-sleeve shirt is $65, the print is $75, the sweatpants are $85 and the hoodie is $105.

If you can swing it, these duds are super sweet!

Magnolia Bakery New York or Nowhere
Photograph: Jose Tutiven

