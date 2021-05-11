New York
Falafel sandwich Mamoun's Falafel
Photograph: Courtesy Mamoun's Falafel

Mamoun's is giving out 75-cent falafels right now—go get some!

It's the institution's 50th anniversary.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
Arguably the best thing to do this week is to celebrate Mamoun's 50th anniversary. It is the oldest falafel joint in New York, after all. 

To honor the occasion, the Greenwich Village institution is actually offering patrons buy-one-get-one-for-75-cents falafel sandwiches all day today. Why 75 cents? That's how much the treat cost back in 1971, when the eatery first opened.

The deal—which is available at all three Manhattan locations (East Village, Greenwich Village and Upper West Side)—also includes the chance to grab a free limited edition T-shirt. You're going to have to be one of the first 50 customers at each destination to take advantage of that, though.

Needless to say: the falafels here are outrageously, gloriously delicious. Served in a pita with lettuce, tomato and tahini, we advise you to add some hummus and baba ganoush to your order. And since you've got some extra cash on hand, why not also indulge in a knafe? The shredded phyllo dough with pistachios will make all your sweet dreams come true.

The anniversary celebration also includes the launch of the eatery's merch store. From a classic vintage T-shirt to the famous hot sauce, you can finally order Mamoun's staples from all over the country right now.

Go get yourself a sandwich!

