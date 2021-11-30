Manhattan is officially home to a brand-new ice rink

There is no shortage of beautiful ice rinks in New York—but there's obviously always room for more, which is why we welcome the new rink at Manhattan West with open arms (and skates on our feet).

The beautiful ice skating destination is the centerpiece of the 2.5-acre public plaza at the new mixed-use development on the west side of town, Manhattan West, where dining destinations like Ci Siamo, Zou Zou's, Jajaja, Café Grumpy and Umami Burger have already taken up residence. The space is also home to Midnight Theatre, a contemporary variety theater that combines experiences related to Broadway, the comedy world and even magic.

Open all week long throughout the winter season, the new 60x80 rink offers both public skating hours and specific programs hosted by Olympians Melissa Gregory and Denis Petukhov (private lessons, for example).

To celebrate the opening of the new winter go-to, the space will host Skate with Santa throughout the month of December (December 5, 12 and 19, from 11am to 3pm). The family-friendly event will feature a skating session with Santa plus the chance to catch two of his solo performances on ice. You can register for the various dates right here.

The location of the rink clearly also calls out to the new NHL Shop, adjacent to Manhattan West. The two destinations will work together to offer New Yorkers unique on-the-ice programming and more.

Given the sheer amount of ice-skating options in New York, we suggest perhaps spending a weekend visiting each one, properly dissecting the views they offer, the nearby attractions that you might be able to peruse after a session on the ice and, of course, the quality of the skates you'll be handed. To that intent, here is our very own list of the best places to go ice-skating in New York right now.