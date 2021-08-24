Manhattan's first legal whiskey distillery in a century just opened!

New York's Roaring '20s 2.0 are back on, with pandemic-relevant restrictions, of course! And with a return to real life and a nostalgia for the 1920s comes a new whiskey distillery, the first to open (legally) in Manhattan since Prohibition, with luxe decor inspired by the decadence of 100 years ago.

Great Jones Distilling Co. opened to the public on August 21, as Manhattan's first and only legal whiskey distillery in over 100 years. Over six years in the making, the 28,000 square foot venue will feature a fully functioning distillery, a tasting room and several drinking and dining venues, including an underground speakeasy and full restaurant to open this fall. The menus are heralded by Executive Chef Adam Raksin, who formerly worked at Per Se.

Visitors can book several different experiences, including a tour detailing the whiskey making process ($35), a culinary cocktail pairing experience ($145) and a hands-on mixology class ($110).

The craft whiskey made at Great Jones starts with grains sourced exclusively from New York state. Exclusive bourbon and rye is available only at the distillery.

"The opening of Great Jones Distilling Co. represents a landmark moment for spirits and New York City history, bringing the craft of whiskey distillation back to Manhattan after 100 years," said Juan Domingo Beckmann, Founder of Great Jones Distilling Co. and Proximo Spirits. "For 11 generations my family has crafted some of the world's leading spirits, and we are proud to introduce a bourbon that truly embodies the best of New York State ingredients and the 'lightning in a bottle' energy of Manhattan. The Great Jones Distillery will give the city a new spirits legacy, and is dedicated to the resiliency and hustle that New Yorkers have shown to the world over this past year."

Great Jones Distilling Co. is open at 686 Broadway from Wednesday–Sunday, 12pm- 10pm. Walk-ins only.