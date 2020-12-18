Marea debuts apres ski-themed outdoor dining this week

Come winter, New York turns into a veritable ski town—at least, it looks the part from all of the slopes-themed pop-ups that have been opening around town. The latest of these super-cozy outdoor dining options can be found outside Marea, which has transformed its curbside set-up into an après ski winter wonderland.

Snuggle up with faux-fur shams and seat heaters while tucking into a two-course winter prix fixe ($55 per person), featuring a choice of seasonal appetizer and belly-warming bowl of pasta, as well as a cookie plate to finish. Check out the menu and some tasty-looking pasta snaps below:

Photograph: Marea Fusili at Marea

Photograph: Marea Spaghetti at Marea

Photograph: Marea

