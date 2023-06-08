New York
Jiminy Peak
Photograph: Courtesy Jiminy Peak

The best ski resorts near NYC for 2023

The best ski resorts near NYC cater to newbies and experts alike

Written by
Alyssa Ammirato
,
Linley Taber
&
Keith Flanagan
Contributors
Shaye Weaver
&
Alex Floyd-Douglass
At the first hint of snow, ski enthusiasts start planning for the first chance to hit the slopes. There are plenty of opportunities to go skiing and snowboarding near the city, and a day trip should suffice. But for those looking for a ski-focused getaway, look no further than these amazing ski resorts near NYC. You’ll enjoy skiing, scenery, outdoor activities, and of course après-ski relaxation. Even beginners and non-skiers will enjoy a stay in these areas.

From a mere two to six hours away, your next snowy escape is within reach, whether you choose a mountain in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, or Massachusetts. Be sure to check opening times and lift ticket pricing before you head out, as these can fluctuate. Once you're back in the city, keep that aprés-ski glow going in one of these NYC bars with fireplaces.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Best ski resorts near NYC

Windham Mountain, Windham, NY

1. Windham Mountain, Windham, NY

2 hours away
Open to season pass holders late November, others welcome starting early December, tickets must be purchased in advance

This Catskills ski area offers Friday and Saturday night-skiing until 9pm on eight of its 49 trails, ensuring that you'll spend less time traveling to the mountain and more time on it. While terrain ranges from 12 novice-appropriate trails to seven satisfyingly steep double-black runs, nearly half the runs are rated intermediate, making the mountain a great place for those who know what they're doing but want to avoid frequent face-plants. The mountain also offers ice skating, snowboarding, tubing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and more. 

Getting there:
There are several bus packages available through Windham (windhammountain.com/groups-weddings/tour-operators), including Urban Sherpa Travel, which picks up both in downtown and uptown Manhattan.

Where to stay:

Save: Rooms at the budget-friendly Cave Mountain Motel (10978 Rte 23, Windham, NY; 518-734-3161, cavemountainmotel.com) have a lived-in, country-cabin appeal. A basic complimentary Continental breakfast served each morning by the kitchen's wood-burning stove (and the fact that the motel is just one-and-a-half miles from the mountain) only sweetens the deal.

Splurge: Choose between standard hotel rooms and one- to two-bedroom condos at the Winwood Inn (5220 Rte 23, Windham, NY; 518-734-3000, windhammountain.com) and you'll get access to the free mountain shuttle, not to mention a rec room stocked with throwback video games and a foosball table.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Camelback Mountain Resort, Tannersville, PA

2. Camelback Mountain Resort, Tannersville, PA

2 hours away
Open starting in December

Even the Shaun Whites and Lindsey Vonns of the world had to start somewhere, and this easily reachable Poconos spot is a great place to test your chops on 34 snowmaker-covered trails. While the eight "advanced" (but often short and crowded) slopes are no match for hard-core skiers, boarders should fare better with the 20-acre revamped terrain park, which features a 50-square-foot airbag so you can try out Winter X tricks with a soft landing. 

Getting there:
OvRride (347-559-1787, ovrride.com) offers day trips to Camelback that include a round-trip bus ride from several locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, and the option to add lift ticket, lessons and/or equipment rental.

Where to stay:

Save: Eleven of the rooms at the Days Inn Tannersville (Hill Lodge Rd, Tannersville, PA; 570-629-1667, daysinntannersville.com) boast perfect-for-aprs-ski Jacuzzis; all 72 include a Continental breakfast and are just three miles from the mountain.

Splurge: Located at the base of Camelback Mountain, The Chateau Resort (300 Camelback Rd, Tannersville, PA; 800-245-5900, chateauresort.com) offers 152 modern rooms—including 39 loft-style, bi-level suites–and views of the Poconos. Thaw out and ease slope-weary muscles in the poolside Jacuzzi or the sauna before dining by the fire.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Thunder Ridge, Patterson, NY

3. Thunder Ridge, Patterson, NY

2 hours away
Opens the second week of December, weather-permitting

Just a short trek away from the city is this family-friendly ski resort that offers something for every member of the family, even kids and grandparents, so it’s perfect for those big group getaways. The mountain’s 22 trails will keep novice skiers safe and adventurous skiers happy and challenged. It also offers twilight and nighttime skiing. Check out the newly-revamped terrain park to flex your skills, or retreat to the cozy lodge after your first lesson.

Getting there:
Take the Metro-North Ski Train from Grand Central to Patterson, NY, and receive a free shuttle from Patterson to Thunder Ridge with the purchase of the Thunder Ski package. Package deals and add-ons are available.

Where to stay:

Save: Retire from your day on the mountain in the Holiday Inn (80 Newtown Rd, Danbury, CT; 203-792-4000, igh.com).

Splurge: Select a Metro-North Overnight Ski and Stay Package at the Hilton Garden Inn (119 Mill Plain Road, Danbury, CT; 203-205-2000) and receive transportation to and from the mountain, a stocked kitchen and cozy bed to help you recover from your day on the slopes, and breakfast for two in the Garden Grille.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Hunter Mountain, Hunter, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Hunter Mountain/Ben Sarle

4. Hunter Mountain, Hunter, NY

2 hours 45 mins away
Opens early December

Gorgeous gorges and stunning peaks make the Great Northern Catskill Mountains prime terrain for skiers. Plus, Hunter Mountain (64 Klein Ave; 800-486-8376, huntermtn.com) is pretty damn close to New York, and it’s studded with 58 trails, ranging from breezy to bold, serviced by 12 lifts, a ratio that keeps everything running smoothly. The 240-acre grounds are also home to North America’s highest, longest zip-line canopy tour located 600 feet above the ground.

Where to stay:
Brooklyn designers flipped a 1960s-style motor lodge into Scribner’s Catskill Lodge (13 Scribner Hollow Rd; 518-628-5130, scribnerslodge.com), a bespoke nook with tiny, cozy fireplaces. But if you want privacy and self-sufficiency, try the gorgeous setting of the Hunter Mountain Sanctuary where you can kick off your boots, sit back on a beautiful first floor terrace, sip mulled wine and watch the sun set over Hunter Mountain itself. 

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Mountain Creek, Vernon, NJ
Photograph: Courtesy Tommy Lu

5. Mountain Creek, Vernon, NJ

2 hours away
Opening depends on snowfall

New Jersey’s all-season resort is a Manhattanite’s easiest answer for a day trip on the slopes. Mountain Creek is the state’s largest ski and snowboard area with four mountain peaks to be enjoyed by snow-lovers of all skill levels. Choose from one of three terrain parks or 46 trails, or venture out at night for a moonlit ride. Over a thousand snow guns keep the terrain covered and ready to shred from the first to last day of your stay. It’s also the NJ place to be for ski racing; it’s home to the region’s largest USSA racing venue. 

Getting there:
The NYC SnowBus (917-524-2421, nycsnowbus.com) makes the 47-mile trip from Union Square. Right now it's only making private trips.

Where to stay:

Save: Pick a no-frills room at the Appalachian Motel (367 NJ-94, Vernon Township, NJ; 973-764-6070, appalachianmotel.us) when you plan to soak up all the time you can on the slopes.

Splurge: Stay slope-side and enjoy direct access to the mountain at the Appalachian & Black Creek Sanctuary (200 State Rt 94, Vernon, NJ), where you can book studio, one- or two-bedroom condos that feature heated pools year-round, hot tubs, and a rustic-inspired decor and vibe.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Jiminy Peak Mountain, Hancock, MA
Photograph: Courtesy Flickr/CC/ Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism

6. Jiminy Peak Mountain, Hancock, MA

3 hours away

Go big at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort (37 Corey Rd; 413-738-5500, jiminypeak.com), which is one of the largest ski resorts in New England, with 45 trails and 9 lifts. The super-groomed mountain has a vertical rise of 1,150 feet with views of the soft peaks of Jericho Valley. Beyond its tree-lined trails, one feature sticks out: a giant wind turbine near the summit, as white as snow and with 123-foot-long blades that generate almost half of the resort’s energy needs.

Where to stay:
Nearby in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the Hotel on North (297 North St; 413-358-4440, hotelonnorth) recently opened inside an 1880s building. Forty-five stylish rooms embrace quirky decor—the spot is big on vintage furniture paired with modern touches. The stunning 644-square-foot Library Suite, complete with 125 bookshelves and a panoramic mountain vista, is worth a splurge.

What else to do:
Head to gastropub District Kitchen & Bar (40 West St, Pittsfield, MA; 413-442-0303, district.kitchen) for playful, soul-warming eats like smoked-Gouda mac and cheese and blueberry cream puffs, as well as bold whiskey-soaked cocktails. Outdoor dining and takeout are currently available.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Belleayre Mountain, Highmount, NY

7. Belleayre Mountain, Highmount, NY

3 hours away

The least crowded of the Catskill resorts, this state-run mountain is a convenient, wallet-friendly choice—especially for those freaked out by the idea of mobbed slopes and long lift lines. Belleayre's 47 trails cater to a range of skill levels: Expect 11 beginner-friendly slopes on the bottom half of the mountain, nine tricky double-black runs at the top and 27 satisfying intermediate trails in between. Boarders will dig the recently improved terrain park, two progression parks, full of jumps, boxes and rails, plus a rails-only park. But for a more serene way to experience the pristine surroundings in the Catskill Forest Preserve, strap on a pair of cross-country skis or snowshoes and traverse Belleayre's nearly six miles of quiet trails. 

Getting there:
Adirondack Trailways bus line (800-858-8555, trailwaysny.com; Mon, Fri–Sun) offers a weekend round-trip service from Port Authority to Belleayre, which includes the price of a lift ticket.

Where to stay:

Save: At the charmingly old-school Delaware Court Motel (1141 Main St, Fleischmanns, NY; 845-254-5090, delawaremotelcatskills.com), two miles from the resort, 12 of the 17 rooms are "efficiencies," complete with small, fully equipped eat-in kitchens. There are also six one- and two-bedroom cottages on the two-acre property.

Splurge: Offering indulgences ranging from hot tubs in two of the seven jewel-tone-accented rooms to a hot breakfast cooked by the Culinary Institute of America–trained owner, cozy B&B Alpine Osteria (32 Galli Curci Rd, Highmount, NY; 845-254-9851, alpineosteria.com) encourages you to relax after a long day on the slopes—located just 30 seconds away (the hotel is situated at the base of Belleayre Mountain).

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Catamount, Hillsdale, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Catamount

8. Catamount, Hillsdale, NY

3 hours away

Set in the postcard-perfect Berkshires, this family-friendly resort might look like a bunny hill compared with its expansive New England neighbors, but in terms of value, it can't be beat. Perfect for skiers who would describe themselves as "works-in-progress," Catamount features 33 trails (11 of them easy), a terrain park full of jibs and jumps well suited for intermediate boarders and the Berkshires' longest run, totaling solid two-and-a-half miles. (Fun fact: The resort straddles the New York–Massachusetts state line, making it possible to ski through both states on one slope.) With 15 trails plus the terrain park open until 10pm on weekends, it's possible to keep working on your parallel turns long after your pals have fled the mountain for an après-ski buzz. 

Getting there:
Since there are no direct buses to Hillsdale, your best bet is hopping on a Peter Pan bus (888-751-8800, peterpanbus.com) out of Port Authority to Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and taking a roughly 20-minute cab ride to Hillsdale.

Where to stay:

Save: Each of the 15 clean and quaint rooms at the no-frills Holiday House Motel (2871 Rte 23, Hillsdale, NY; 518-325-3030, holidayhousemotel.com) features a microwave, refrigerator and individually controlled thermostats, and the price is hard to match.

Splurge: The resort's lodging includes four rooms to choose from that boast a beautiful view of Catamount's mountain and just a three-minute walk from the Catamount Base Lodge. (413-528-1262; fareharbor.com)

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Mohawk Mountain, Cornwall, CT
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. Mohawk Mountain, Cornwall, CT

3 hours away

A great option for a daily trip or short weekend getaways, Mohawk Mountain will keep beginners feeling safe and sound and excited to learn the ropes, while still offering the trail space and steep slopes to keep a more seasoned skier satisfied. From the 3,000-foot summit tower and points below, skiers and boarders can look forward to a range of difficulty and plenty of places to work on their shred game. Uphillers and snowshoers are welcome to trek too!

Getting there:
It’s roughly a three-hour trip from the city by car, with no major transport hubs along the way. Your best bet is a friend with wheels or a rental. Ample parking is available at the mountain.

Where to stay:

Save: A little ways down the road but at an unbeatable price point, pick the Days Inn Torrington (492 E Main St, Torrington, CT; 860-496-0811, wyndhamhotels.com) to relax, unwind and enjoy free breakfast daily.

Splurge The Amselhaus (6 Rug Road, Cornwall, CT; 860-248-3155) is the perfect place to recover from a day on the slopes, with cozy beds, private entrances and a fully-equipped kitchen for every suite. Stunning views at sunrise and sunset complement the trip.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Mount Snow, West Dover, VT

10. Mount Snow, West Dover, VT

4 hours away

The closest big Vermont mountain, Mount Snow has more going for it than mere proximity to NYC: It offers 80 trails spread across four mountain faces in the gorgeous Green Mountain National Forest and, in addition to 467 skiable acres of developed terrain, all of the woods within the resort's boundaries are open for tree-skiing. A whopping 40 intermediate runs make it a great choice for confident-but-leisurely shredders. While first-timers will appreciate gentle slopes, like the popular three-mile Long John trail, adrenaline junkies needn't feel left out—there's plenty of ungroomed tree terrain on North Face and, in the consistently top-ranked Carinthia (the only all-terrain-park mountain face in the east), ten parks full of rails, jumps and pipes. If you're still looking for thrills after the lifts stop running at 4pm, consider some evening tubing at Mount Snow's ten-lane park.

Getting there:
A round-trip ticket with OvRride (347-559-1787, ovrride.com). Buses depart from several locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Where to stay:

Save: At the homey 24-room B&B Big Bears Lodge (344 Rte 100, West Dover, VT; 800-388-5591, bigbearslodge.com), you can fill up on hearty country fare like homemade blueberry pancakes, French toast and bacon before hopping on the free shuttle for the quarter-mile ride to the lifts.

Splurge: You can't get any closer to the slopes than at the Grand Summit Resort Hotel (89 Mountain Rd, West Dover, VT; 800-462-4780), a full-service ski-in/ski-out beauty at the base of the mountain. Nearly half of the 198 rooms and suites feature kitchenettes and all have access to the health club and a luxe spa for post-ski pampering.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Okemo Mountain Resort, Ludlow, VT

11. Okemo Mountain Resort, Ludlow, VT

4 hours away

Even well-traveled snow snobs can't complain about the top-notch grooming and quality of the white stuff at this south-central Vermont favorite. High-powered snow guns cover 96 percent of the 119 trails and glades that span the resort's five mountains, and with terrain evenly divided among novice, intermediate and advanced levels, there's something for everyone (including stunt-loving boarders, who can perform tricks on six terrain parks and a 500-foot-long superpipe). Those looking for more of a cardio challenge shouldn't miss the extensive network of sweat-inducing trails, manicured especially for Nordic skiing and snowshoeing.

Getting there:
Okemo Mountain Resort offers round-trip shuttle service from two transportation hubs: the Southern Vermont Regional Airport and the Rutland Amtrak Terminal in Rutland, VT.

Where to stay:

Save: Cash-strapped groups will appreciate the Timber Inn Motel (112 Rte 103 South, Ludlow, VT; 802-228-8666, timberinnmotel.com). Many of the 18 basic rooms sleep up to five people, and a two-bedroom apartment can accommodate six. Widespread wood paneling makes a stay here feel like a throwback to sleepaway camp—one with a hot tub and sauna.

Splurge: The 300 modern, country-chic rooms, studios and condos at Jackson Gore Village (480 Ranta Rd, Ludlow, VT; 866-538-0187, okemo.com) are mere steps from the lifts, making the afternoon trek back to its heated outdoor pool, ski storage and in-house tavern a breeze.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Stratton, VT

12. Stratton, VT

4 hours away
Tickets must be bought ahead of time

Stratton might boast the highest peak in Southern Vermont—making for some sick steep runs—but with 36 of its 92 trails designated green and 41 novice, it's a great choice for neophyte snow bunnies too. Plus, thanks to its four high-speed lifts, everyone spends less time waiting in line (and more time carving down the well-groomed slopes) than at other area resorts. That's especially good news for snowboarders, who have six top-rated terrain parks at their disposal, including the home of the U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships. If you and your buddies can pull yourself away from the 625 acres of skiable terrain, there's plenty more winter fun to be had nearby: Try the on-mountain tubing park or guided snowshoeing tours, or cruise around the shops and restaurants of the picturesque base village. 

Getting there:
OvRride (347-559-1787, ovrride.com) will get you there and back, including your lift ticket, on Saturdays.

Where to stay:

Just a five-minute walk from the lifts is Long Trail House (5 Village Lodge Rd, Stratton Mountain, VT; 800-787-2886, stratton.com), a collection of well-appointed studios and one- to four-bedroom condos, each equipped with a full kitchen and gas fireplace, along with hotel-caliber amenities like a guest concierge.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Killington, VT
Photograph: courtesy Killington Resort

13. Killington, VT

5 hours away
Reservations required.

Sometimes size does matter—at least when we're talking about Killington, the East Coast's largest ski resort with 71 miles of terrain spread over six mountains. A whopping 140 trails and six terrain parks are sure to keep even the most ADD adventurers happy—especially those of the daredevil variety, who will love the 65 black-diamond runs and 500-foot-long superpipe, on which borders and free-skiers alike can catch major air. While newbies and casual skiers can coast down the array of three- to four-mile-long cruiser trails, thrill-seekers of all skill levels can count on the resort's "snow guarantee" program, allowing you to exchange your lift pass by 10am for a return-visit voucher if the powder isn't up to par—which wouldn't be a bad thing, considering the selection of equally fun nearby activities, including Nordic skiing (802-775-0166, xcskiing.net), guided snowmobiling (802-422-2121, killingtonsnowmobiletours.com) and the town's lively aprs-ski scene.

Getting there:
OvRide (347-559-1787, ovrride.com) will get you there and back. Multiple departure areas around Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Where to stay:

SAVE Four miles from the slopes, the Hillside Inn (375 Killington Rd, Killington, VT; 802-315-0039, hillsideinnkillington.com) offers gratis breakfast and is a stop on the bus route for Killington's resort shuttle.

SPLURGE The full-service Killington Mountain Lodge (2617 Killington Rd, Killington, VT; 800-228-4676, killingtonmountainlodge.com) keeps weary skiers happy with 99 country-quilt-bedecked rooms, a complimentary shuttle to the mountain, and a hot breakfast buffet complete with home fries and French toast included with your stay.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Whiteface Mountain, Lake Placid, NY
Photograph: Darren McGee

14. Whiteface Mountain, Lake Placid, NY

5 hours away

This town hosted the Winter Olympics. Twice. Whiteface Lake Placid (2634 Main St; 518-946-2223, whiteface.com) measures up to its reputation with the most awe-inspiring vertical drop in the Eastern United States (3,430 feet). The best of its 87 trails are lined with evergreens choked with snow, and 53 of its 288 skiable acres are glades (off-trail skiing through trees). Bob and weave through a winter wonderland of snow-blasted Adirondacks, and if you’re up to it, try the Slides, 35 acres of off-piste double-black-diamond terrain, open only for skilled skiers when conditions are safe.

Where to stay:
Opt for the Lake House at High Peaks Resort (1 Mirror Lake Dr; 518-523-4422, highpeaksresort.com), which overlooks Mirror Lake and is the hippest of High Peaks’ hotels. In the comfort of snug, cabinlike digs with tasteful midcentury decor, guests can luxuriate in bougie amenities like Pendleton throws.

What else to do:
It looks like a generic pub, but Liquids and Solids (6115 Sentinel Rd; 518-837-5012, liquidsandsolids.com) is all substance. The bonkers menu touts everything from andouille charcuterie to buffalo cauliflower and octopus with sausage. Almost every dish is full of surprises.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Stowe Mountain Resorts, Stowe, VT
Photograph: Courtesy Topnotch Resort

15. Stowe Mountain Resorts, Stowe, VT

6 hours by car

If you want a powder-packed experience on the posh end of the spectrum, Stowe Mountain Resort (7416 Mountain Rd; 888-253-4849, stowe.com), which Vail Resorts purchased this year, has your number. As many as 116 trails allow you to race down Mount Mansfield (Vermont’s highest peak) and Spruce Peak, known for its graceful slopes. Stowe has some of the longest lifts on the East Coast and gives you the chance to ski above the clouds while knee-deep in soft backcountry snow.

Where to stay:
The luxe Topnotch Resort (4000 Mountain Resort; 802-760-6330, topnotchresort.com) is like a lodge-2.0, with two cozy restaurants and a huge draw for couples: spa rooms with private fireplaces.

What else to do:
In the classic ski town, Doc Ponds (294 Mountain Rd; 802-760-6066, docponds.com) hangs its hat on beer. Serving 20 or so drafts, and quadruple that number in bottles and cans, this on-point selection features a bunch of local brews. A stone fireplace warms crowds, while a turntable makes the room buzz with a killer vinyl collection. It's currently offering outdoor dining and take out. Reservations are required.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
