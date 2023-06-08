At the first hint of snow, ski enthusiasts start planning for the first chance to hit the slopes. There are plenty of opportunities to go skiing and snowboarding near the city, and a day trip should suffice. But for those looking for a ski-focused getaway, look no further than these amazing ski resorts near NYC. You’ll enjoy skiing, scenery, outdoor activities, and of course après-ski relaxation. Even beginners and non-skiers will enjoy a stay in these areas.

From a mere two to six hours away, your next snowy escape is within reach, whether you choose a mountain in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, or Massachusetts. Be sure to check opening times and lift ticket pricing before you head out, as these can fluctuate. Once you're back in the city, keep that aprés-ski glow going in one of these NYC bars with fireplaces.

RECOMMENDED: The best Airbnbs near NYC with snowy views

RECOMMENDED: The best Airbnbs for ski getaways from NYC

RECOMMENDED: The coziest Airbnbs near NYC

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.