Mariah Carey, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi and more to perform ‘Rise Up New York’ benefit concert tonight

Tonight, New York stars are taking the stage for "Rise Up New York!," an hour-long telethon raising relief funds for organizations on the frontlines that are serving New York City's most vulnerable.

The event, hosted by beloved funny woman Tina Fey, is stacked with music performances by New York icons like Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi, Sting and Billy Joel. If you've wanted to catch to eternal piano man Joel's usually sold out monthly residencies at Madison Square Garden, here's your chance to catch his set.

Other telethon guests set to include Chris Rock, Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Jennifer Lopez, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Jimmy Fallon, Sutton Foster, Jake Gyllenhaal, Spike Lee, Julianne Moore, Trevor Noah, Barbra Streisand and more. Look out for former NFL Giants Eli Manning, Phil Simms, Michael Strahan and Justin Tuck, too.

The virtual fundraiser will air simultaneously on all New York City TV stations including WLNY, on many on radio stations such as iHeartMedia and Entercom, and nationally on CNBC and SiriusXM.

The event is presented by the anti-poverty organization Robin Hood along with iHeartMedia.

"With the help of special guests, we're aiming to shine a light on the strength of our city and raise $100 million dollars for frontline organizations serving NYC," the Robin Hood organization stated, adding that 100 percent of donations that come in "will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education and more—helping fellow New Yorkers rebuild their lives as the city moves towards recovery and beyond."

The one hour telethon starts at 7pm ET (May 11) and you can donate here.

Most popular on Time Out

- The best live theater to stream online today

- When will hair salons reopen in NYC and what will it be like to get a haircut?

- When will gyms reopen in NYC and what will it be like to workout?

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming more free performances every night this week

- 10 jaw-dropping New York City apartments you can tour from your couch right now

Share the story