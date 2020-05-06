New Yorkers share striking images of their lives under lockdown
A visual look at a city on pause.
The last few months in New York have been unprecedented in a countless number of ways. But one of the most unique aspects of our current crisis is that while everyone in the city has been operating under the same surreal circumstances, each of our experiences has been remarkably individualized. To get a sense of what other New Yorkers' experiences have been like while self-isolating, we asked readers to send us images from their personal lives under lockdown. We'll be sharing some glimpses that have been sent our way every Wednesday, and you can submit your own shots using the hashtag #YourLockdownLife.
Belle de Mai 💐- May’s belle 05.02.20 . . . . . . . . . #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #ig_nycity #igersofnyc #nycprimeshot #seeyourcity #strideby #what_i_saw_in_nyc #ig_nyc #icapture_nyc #nyc_explorers #discovernewyork #picturesofnewyork #newyorkigers #narcitynewyork #loves_nyc #cleancaptures #newyork_features #online_newyork #nyclives #thosenewyorkstreets #newyorker #nycphotographer #timeoutshare #timeoutnewyork #streetphotography #capturestreets_covid #pulp_tribu #streetphotography #yourlockdownlife
Sometimes you get lucky (@instagram’s cropping is trash) . . . . #nyc #socialdistancing #covid #nyclockdown #8thave #9thave #hudsonyards #getty #chelsea #gettyimages #abc7 #fox5ny #nbc4ny #thevessel #sunset #yourlockdownlife #timeoutnewyork #nycprimeshot #yourshotphotographer #natgeoyourshot #dailynyc #nycpics #secretnyc #nycphotos #photo #photos #nikon #nikonusa #photography #instsgramfamous
The Golden Hour, post storm, Meatpacking. Stay tuned for more. . . . . #nyc #socialdistancing #covid #nyclockdown #nationalgeograpghic #meatpacking #thestandard #jogger #sunset #nycsunset #earth #travelandleisure #getty #gettyimages #abc7 #fox5ny #nbc4ny #yourshotphotographer #timeoutnewyork #yourlockdownlife #dailynyc #nycpics #secretnyc #nycphotos #photo #photos #nikon #nikonusa #photography #instsgramfamous
Waitress #takeoutonly #nyc #pandemic #coronavirus #restaurant #cowgirlseahorse #beer #waitress #drinks #bar #cowgirlseahorsenyc #seaportdistrictnyc #milohessphotography #capturedcolornyc #documentary #lumixg9 #yeslumix #icpconcerned #nycphotographer #bnw_captures #stayingsafe #sigma602.8 #microfourthirdsgallery #yourlockdownlife #timeoutshare
"FRONTLINERS" 😷🗽🙏🏽♥️ 🎟️📸🚲 @ny1 @nypd SHOT ON A GOPRO. ♥️📰 #JustGoShoot #InstaGood #InstaPhoto #coronavirus #PhotoOfTheDay #Photogram #Capture #PhotographyDaily #NYC #gopro #Camera #Composition #Photoshop #Instadaily #Igers #Cityscape #HDR #ChristopherPrandy #Instafocus #IGworldclub #Visuals #Aesthetics #ThroughTheLens #GOPROphotography #Moment #contemporaryart #contemporaryphotography #NYPD
Today, I hiked 😷 (#gallery ->) #emptystreets #nytough #nyc #timesquare #grandcentralstation #parkavenue #manhattan #newyorkcity #newyorktough #billboard #thankyou #healthcareworkers #healthcareheroes #nycprimeshot #ny1pic #nystrong #neverstopexploring #travelphotography #travel #wanderlust #timeoutnewyork #yourlockdownlife #timeoutshare
“We got nowhere to go” - song by Hayden James. Went on a walk around our neighborhood again and stopped by Grand Central during what normally would be the evening rush hour. Even after 2 months it still feels freshly strange & unsettling to see NYC devoid of its usual energy... But we’re here to stay. In NYC, with NYC 💪 #nycstrong #nyc #nycphotography #nyclandmarks #lockdown2020 #instagood #instaphotography #togetherapart #yourlockdownlife
🃏 𝙴𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚎 𝚑𝚘𝚠 𝚚𝚞𝚒𝚎𝚝. ———————————————————————— #timeoutnewyork #yourlockdownlife #streetdreamsmag #streetleaks #streetleague #cinematic #cinematicphotography #blackandwhite #blackandwhitephotography #bnwphotography #bnw_greatshots #bw_captures #ig_bnw #ig_nyc #newyorker #newyork_instagram #newyorkcitylife #friendsinstreet #nonstopstreet #timeless_street #streetizm #capturestreets #streets_unseen #streets_storytelling #streets_vision #lensculturestreets #nycspc #timeoutshare #dreamer #believer
