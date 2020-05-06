New Yorkers share striking images of their lives under lockdown

A visual look at a city on pause.

The last few months in New York have been unprecedented in a countless number of ways. But one of the most unique aspects of our current crisis is that while everyone in the city has been operating under the same surreal circumstances, each of our experiences has been remarkably individualized. To get a sense of what other New Yorkers' experiences have been like while self-isolating, we asked readers to send us images from their personal lives under lockdown. We'll be sharing some glimpses that have been sent our way every Wednesday, and you can submit your own shots using the hashtag #YourLockdownLife.

View this post on Instagram Central Park state of mind A post shared by CYNTHIA (@cynstahgram) on Apr 24, 2020 at 5:06am PDT

