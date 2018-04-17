Massive waterfront party Elements Festival is returning to NYC this August

With temperatures in the high 70s this past weekend, New Yorkers across the city are finally starting to believe that the brutal NYC winter is over for good. Flowers are starting to bloom, sundresses are popping out of closets and, best of all, our favorite summer music festivals are announcing their triumphant returns.

Enter Elements Music & Arts Festival. Run by epic party-throwers BangOn!NYC, Elements brings all-day music, dancing and art to a sprawling industrial space along the Bronx waterfront. Despite returning back to a one-day affair (2017’s edition spanned two days), the fifth edition of the beloved fest on Saturday, August 11, promises to be better than ever.

On Monday, the fest’s 2018 lineup was revealed and boy, is it a doozy. Attendees will be treated to performances from electronic music heavy-weights Bassnectar and Emancipator, as well as a stage takeover from the popular Dirtybird record label. Other notable acts include SNBRN, Goldfish, Jade Cicada, Dance Spirit (playing a live set) and many more.

But music isn’t the only thing Elements offers. Troops of fire breathers, gravity-defying aerialists and unique spectacles are all common sights on the festival grounds. Past editions of the event have featured giant art installations, cars that have been transformed into psychedelic pads and even a life-size pirate ship.

This year, Elements organizers say that they are “fabricating a world unlike anything seen before.” Some might call this a bold claim, but past years show that it could be the harbinger of an epic adventure.

Check out the full music lineup by stage below and peep our review from last year’s event to get excited for the 2018 edition. Tickets are now on sale.

Elements Festival Lineup 2018

Earth Stage

Bassnectar

Emancipator

Desert Dwellers

Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

Imagined Herbal Flows

Subtronics

Näm

Water Stage

Snakehips

Snbrn

Goldfish

Jade Cicada

The Golden Pony

Fire Stage

Dirtybird Players:

Sacha Robotti

Sage Armstrong

Bruno Furlan

J. Worra

More Tba

Air Stage

Dance Spirit (Live)

Lost Desert

Mandrake

Eli Light

Experiment:Tal

Dirty Looks

Hiyawatha

Jergo

Mickey Perez

Mr. Jennings

