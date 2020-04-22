Mayor De Blasio says Macy's July 4th fireworks will proceed as planned

After suggesting yesterday that Macy's annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival may have to be cancelled—like so many other NYC events already have been due to social distancing—Mayor Bill De Blasio reversed himself today and vowed that the spectacle will set New York skies ablaze after all. Speaking in a video message posted on Twitter, hizzoner said, "There’s a lot of things were going to have to work through, but what we know for sure is this wonderful show will go on,” adding, "We will celebrate the Fourth of July in New York City."

The Mayor said he has consulted with Macy’s CEO Jeffrey Gennette on how to proceed with the event, which is televised nationally, amid a pause that might still be in effect on Independence Day. "We know the situation is unclear, we don’t know what things are going to be like in July. We know there’s a lot of questions, a lot of things that will have to be determined between now and then." That, as they say is putting it mildly.

The annual display of bombs bursting in air is, of course, a huge draw, attracting hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers. When it takes place along the East River—as it's scheduled to do this year—FDR Drive is closed for spectators on the Manhattan side of the river, while over in Brooklyn, crowds jam the Promenade and Brooklyn Bridge Park to get a view. Macy's said that the 25-minute extravaganza will launch more than 70,000 shells and pyrotechnic effects in 28 colors. It will be, as they say, lit.

You can see the Mayor's announcement here. In the meantime, stay tuned for further developments.