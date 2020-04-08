Worldwide North America United States New York State New York Broadway will officially stay dark until at least June 7
Broadway will officially stay dark until at least June 7
On March 12, all Broadway theaters were closed, effective immediately, to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. At that time, the shutdown was set to last through April 12 at least. The suddenness of that development took many people by surprise. Less shocking is today's announcement that the suspension will continue at least through June 7.
Two Broadway productions, Hangmen and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, have already announced that they will never open at all, and the new June effectively means the end of the line for Beetlejuice, which had been scheduled to shutter on June 6. Other closures of commercial productions seem likely to follow. The nonprofit companies have responded by shifting their schedules: The Roundabout has moved its two spring productions, the musical Caroline, or Change and the new play Birthday Candles, to the fall; Lincoln Center Theater has done the same with the original musical Flying Over Sunset. Manhattan Theatre Club now hope to present its reunion-revival of How I Learned to Drive in its 2020–21 season.
“Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join with artists, theater professionals, and fans in looking forward to the time when we can once again experience live theater together," said Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin.
If you have tickets for Broadway performances during the shutdown, you should receive an email from your point of purchase soon with information about refunds and exchanges. If you haven't received such an email by April 12, reach out to your ticket source directly at that time.
