On March 12, all Broadway theaters were closed , effective immediately, to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. At that time, the shutdown was set to last through April 12 at least. The suddenness of that development took many people by surprise. Less shocking is today's announcement that the suspension will continue at least through June 7.

“Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join with artists, theater professionals, and fans in looking forward to the time when we can once again experience live theater together," said Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin.