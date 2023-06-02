New York
Timeout

Gelato from Biddrina Gelato
Biddrina GelatoGelato from Biddrina Gelato

Meet Biddrina Gelato, the new-school gelaterie at Locanda Vini e Olii

Think olive oil scoops and fig marmalades.

Written by
Christina Izzo
The temperatures are finally heating up, which means those summertime snacks need to cool down: just in time, new-school Italian gelato shop Biddrina Gelato, launched this week outside of its sister restaurant, Clinton Hill's Locanda Vini & Olii

Named after the Sicilian legend of the "Biddrina," a mythical serpent said to live in the wetlands of the Italian countryside, the red-and-white creamery cart comes courtesy of Locanda Vini e Oli co-owner and executive chef Michele Baldacci—who learned the frozen-treat trade under famed Florentine gelato maker Silvana Vivoli of Vivoli il Gelato—and the restaurant's longtime server Alessio DiGino.

Together, they've developed a range of Italian-inspired gelatos, both classic dairy and plant-based, utilizing ingredients imported straight from The Boot (stuff like Sicilian pistachios and Amarena cherries) as well as a high-tech Bravo Trittico Executive Evo gelato machine. 

Among the milk-based flavors featured on the opening lineup are: 

  • Turmeric with Amarena Cherries

  • Chamomile with Acacia Honey

  • Olive Oil with Toasted breadcrumbs

  • Chocolate with Green Cardamom and Marshmallows

  • Rosemary Fior di Latte with Fig Marmalade 

  • Italian Cream with Orange marmalade

  • Specials like: Fior di Latte with Pink Peppercorns and Faccia Brutto Centerbe (an Italian herbal liqueur)

And on the plant-based end of things, find creamy frozen options like: 

  • Sicilian Pistachio

  • Strawberry with Tunisian mint

  • Watermelon with Fennel and Smoked Sea Salt

Both dairy- and plant-based scoops, which are available in a cup or a cone, will set you back six bucks. And along with the al fresco treats, you can also pick up pints to take home. 

Current hours of operation for Biddrina Gelato are Wednesday through Sunday from 3pm through 9:30pm, though expanded daily service is to come by the end of June. 

Take a peek at the outdoor cart, which is parked at 129 Gates Avenue, below, as well as the gelaterie's yummy-looking flavors. (We're jonesing for that olive oil number with toasty breadcrumbs, FYI.)

