Meet the New York Aquarium's new seal pup named Murphy

She was born to mother, Coral, and father, Pickles.

The New York Aquarium, which is still closed to the public, has a new baby resident—a tiny harbor seal pup named Murphy.

She was recently born to mother, Coral, and father, Pickles, and is doing well and getting used to her surroundings, according to WCS Vice President and New York Aquarium Director Jon Forrest Dohlin.

"The latest member of our harbor seal family is a reminder that life goes on at the aquarium regardless of the temporary closure," Dohlin said in a statement. "The essential staff caring for our animals every day should be commended for their hard work and unwavering commitment to the animals during these difficult times."

Meet them in the video below:

Harbor seals are common along the east and west coasts of North America and frequently spotted in New York waters, according to WCS. They are protected in U.S. waters by the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Murphy isn't the only addition to the aquarium's Sea Cliffs habitat. In April, its staff introduced Erie, a California sea lion pup born in October.

Harbor seals and sea lions are just two of the over 300 species exhibited at the New York Aquarium.

