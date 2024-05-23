First, we met Scarlet, the slightly moody, Art Deco beauty that debuted at 468 Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side last November. Now, let's get to know her sister, Dahlia, the brand-new uptown cocktail den owned by actor Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus, The Sopranos), his wife Victoria Imperioli—who also designed the swanky space—and restaurateur Jeremy Wladis, who's also behind neighborhood spots like Harvest, Good Enough to Eat, Nina’s Great Burrito Bar, Big Gay Ice Cream and Fred’s.

On Tuesday, Imperioli gave his Instagram followers a sneak peek at the new lounge, which is located at 269 Columbus Avenue between 72nd and 73rd Streets.

Dahlia looks as well-dressed as its slightly older sis, with walls done up in a similarly bold hue (this time rust-orange), as well as a painted tin ceiling, white-and-black tiled floors, velvet mid-century chairs, metallic barstools and mirrored accents.

“Meet DAHLIA! Sister to SCARLET and the newest creation by VICTORIA IMPERIOLI and JEREMY WLADIS. Opening tonight for snacks and cocktails!,” the TV star announced on his social media page. "DAHLIA will be open from 5pm every night starting TONIGHT!"

The drink list features a selection of classic and original cocktails priced between $19 and $22, including the Dahlia, made with hibiscus-infused Grey Goose, Dolin Blanc vermouth, raspberry syrup and lime juice. There are also mocktails, beer and wine.



the accompanying food offerings come courtesy of the chef from Scarlet, Joey Fortunato, and it revolves around small plates: tempura shrimp tacos ($17), Saltine crab cakes ($19), a honey-truffle grilled cheese ($18) and tater tots with crème fraiche, chopped egg, fresh chives and Osetra caviar ($115).

The recent bar openings aren't Imperioli's first forays into New York's food-and-drink scene. Back in the 1990s and early 2000s, the thespian—who can currently be seen opposite Jeremy Strong in the Broadway adaptation of Broadway Henrik Ibsen’s Enemy of the People—opened and operated the speakeasy-style lounge Ciel Rouge in Chelsea, which had a similarly sultry, red-hued atmosphere as Scarlet and where he reportedly hosted The Sopranos after parties, per The New York Times.