Michelin names greater NYC’s best affordable (ish) restaurants for 2021

The Bib Gourmands go to 131 New York City and Westchester County restaurants.

Michelin is synonymous with luxury, evoking images of white tablecloths, mysterious inspectors in trench coats filled with corporate gold cards and restaurants that can make major internet waves simply by writing entirely plant-based menus. But it also celebrates restaurants offering “very good value for money.”

Bib Gourmand awards are bestowed on restaurants where you can order an app, entrée and a glass of wine or dessert for about $40 before tax and tip. That still isn’t cheap, but it’s relatively more affordable than the august institutions starred by the august institution.

Today, The Michelin Guide announced its 2021 Bib Gourmand award winners, including 131 restaurants in New York City and Westchester County. Honorees span 36 Michelin cuisine categories and include 30 newcomers.

This year’s selections include Thai Diner, which Michelin inspectors thought was a “quaint spot,” Bolero, where “the kitchen team straddles the line between subtle and savory with ease and creativity,” Gentle Perch, which has a “playful edge,” La Cueva Fonda, for its “warming and memorable” cuisine and Pierozek, which “appears to be exactly what the neighborhood needed.”

The Michelin Guide’s full list of Bib Gourmand award winners is available here.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.