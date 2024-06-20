Milk Bar just introduced a creamy, dreamy limited-time soft serve

If an Orange Creamsicle was always your go-to order at the ice cream truck, we've got great news: Milk Bar, the NYC-born bakery chain from James Beard-winning dessert queen Christina Tosi, is launching a limited-time-only soft serve that conjures up nostalgic memories of that cream-meets-citrus classic.

Just in time for the official first day of summer, Milk Bar is partnering with Tropicana orange juice brand to debut a new dessert dubbed "Orange Squeeze" on Thursday, June 20. Available at all Milk Bar bakery locations nationwide through Saturday, August 31, the new soft serve is made with Tropicana Pure Premium juice—the good stuff, made entirely from oranges picked and squeezed within 24 hours for optimum deliciousness—that gets churned with the bakery's smooth and sweet soft-serve ice cream.

“As a life-long OJ enthusiast, I’m so excited to partner with iconic juice brand, Tropicana, to create our new summer treat obsession – Orange Squeeze soft serve,” Tosi shared in a statement. “I grew up racing to the ice cream truck to score my favorite creamy, orange and vanilla-flavored bar. Orange Squeeze is our take on that childhood classic, transporting you back, Milk Bar style, to sweet summer memories of that bright, fresh-tasting combo.”

Along with the Orange Squeeze treats, which you can enjoy in a cup ($7) or a pint ($13), Milk Bar will also have single-serve, no-pulp bottles of Tropicana Pure Premium Original for sale in-store throughout the summer. And the brands are also hosting a giveaway over on social media, starting today through July 21, a.k.a. National Ice Cream Day. Visit @tropicana_juices or @milkbarstore on Instagram and comment on the Orange Squeeze post with your favorite nostalgic ice cream or juice memory, using #TropicanaMilkBar #Sweepstakes, for a chance to win a special prize, including a countertop ice cream maker.