Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi hosts free Instagram baking club

Even the best pastry chefs and bakers are quarantine baking these days.

Just like everyone who’s looking up sourdough bread baking tips and other DIY projects at home to self soothe in these uncertain times, Christina Tosi of Milk Bar fame recently launched a free baking club on Instagram. At 2 pm EST every day, the dessert mastermind is sharing baking tips, including riffs on some of her biggest hits like the Compost Cookie and Cereal Milk (her adorable dog Butter also makes cameos).

Tosi—who opened a flagship store late last year—has already shared recipes online for Compost pancakes and cereal meringues that would satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth. Her recipes are meant to be approachable for novice bakers and devoted Milk Bar fans: You can easily swap ingredients and Tosi encourages you to “choose your own adventure.” You can check her Instagram the night before for an ingredient list, and Tosi even polls her followers for popular ideas. It’s a perfect activity whether you’re looking to tackle a new project or families with kids.

“I’m uncertain of the future, and yet certain about the need to bake,” says Tosi in one of her recent IG posts. “That is where I find myself. That is where you can find us.”