Miracle pop-up bars are back in NYC with festive cocktails and wacky drinkware

Two fun pop-up bars are back for the holiday season to get you into the Christmas spirit with, well, Christmas spirits.

The beloved pop-up Miracle has taken over The Cabinet in Manhattan for Miracle on 9th Street and Thief in Brooklyn for Miracle on Union serving up holiday cocktails until December 31.

RECOMMENDED: Best Christmas things to do in NYC

Fan favorite drinks are returning to both locations including Christmapolitan, Elfing Around and Snowball Old-Fashioned. New this year are the Grandma Got Run Over by A T-Rex, Holiday Spiked Chai and Santa’s Little Helper.

There are two hot drinks on the menu—the hot buttered rum and a mulled wine. If you’re really in a party mood, try the shots. There’s a “naughty” shot with bourbon and cinnamon or a “nice” shot with rum, peppermint tea and chocolate.

Photograph: By Melissa Hom / Courtesy of Miracle

Miracle's known not only for its delicious drinks but also for its delightful presentation. Bartenders serve each drink in festive (or even funny) glassware, like a Santa Claus mug or a T-Rex tumbler. Gorgeous garnishes add to the whimsical visual experience.

Speaking of the visual experience, nobody does Christmas decor like Miracle. There's red and green everywhere, tinsel explosions and over-the-top decor as far as the eye can see.

Photograph: By Melissa Hom / Courtesy of Miracle

The Miracle concept began in 2014 when Greg Boehm transformed his bar Mace into a winter wonderland during the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Guided by the advice of his mother, Miracle on Ninth Street was born, and its fervent reception soon led industry friends from other cities around the globe reaching out to recreate the Miracle holiday magic in their own bars—and that they have. There are more than 200 Miracle locations across the U.S. this year.