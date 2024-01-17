MLK and Malcolm X are celebrated at this new multi-media exhibit in NYC

As Black History Month approaches, NYC's Paley Center for Media is planning a new exhibit to celebrate two pivotal civil rights leaders: Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

The new exhibit, titled "Paley Celebrates National Geographic’s Genius: MLK/X – Two Minds, One Movement," will run from February 1 through March 3 at 25 West 52nd Street. The exhibition draws from the National Geographic show about the two figures, the new season of which goes live on February 1. Admission costs $20.

Drawing from the TV show, the exhibit will feature costumes, props, and set pieces from the series, along with craft activities. Head to the big screen in The Paley Museum’s second-floor theater to see films from the Paley Archive celebrating the incredible lives of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X as well as the premiere episode of Genius: MLK/X.

Photograph: By Richard DuCree/National Geographic | Malcolm X, played by Aaron Pierre, stands during Temple in GENIUS: MLK/X.

The exhibit is intended to immerse visitors into the worlds of both leaders.

“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X were trailblazers who changed the course of the Civil Rights Movement. Their bravery and determination are perfectly captured in this important new series from National Geographic,” Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President and CEO, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to offer visitors to The Paley Museum this behind-the-scenes look at Genius: MLK/X."

As for the TV show, it premieres on February 1 on National Geographic, then will stream on Disney+ and Hulu the next day. The first episode of the new season, “Graduation,” will also be simulcast on ABC on February 1 at 9pm.

As an exclusive for Paley members, the Paley Museum will host the New York premiere of the series with the cast and creative team from the series on Thursday, February 1 at 6:30pm. Members will get to see the debut episode of Genius: MLK/X, then hear from the cast and creative team. Participating in the discussion will be Genius: MLK/X actors Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.), Aaron Pierre (Malcolm X), Weruche Opia (Coretta Scott King), and Jayme Lawson (Betty Shabazz), and showrunners Raphael Jackson Jr. and Damione Macedon.

Photograph: By Richard DuCree/National Geographic | Evelyn, played by Mallori Johnson, and Malcolm, played by Aaron Pierre, dance at the jazz club in GENIUS: MLK/X.

The TV show focuses on how the icons' dueling philosophies helped usher America through the Civil Rights Movement. The series follows both King and X from their formative years as they shaped their identities. The docudrama series brings their wives to the forefront, rather than portraying them as peripheral figures. Genius: MLK/X explores the moments between the monumental historic events and shines a light on how these leaders questioned their resolve and decisions as they navigated the rigors of balancing a public persona with a private life.