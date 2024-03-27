New York is far from scant when it comes to top-notch steakhouses and our carne-loving city is getting yet another one with the U.S. debut of Beefbar, the Monte-Carlo-born meat concept founded by Riccardo Giraudi. Though it's opened in such luxurious locales as Cannes, Mykonos, London and Hong Kong in its near two-decade existence, Beefbar is only just coming stateside on Thursday, April 4, taking over the former Nobu space at 105 Hudson Street.

One of only seven restaurants in New York to be part of the Kobe Beef Association, the restaurant will spotlight prime beef, including traditional cuts of Wagyu and Black Angus. Executive chef Peter Jin is helming the Tribeca kitchen and doling out dishes like a Wagyu bolognese with 101-month-aged parmesan, a croque sando with dry-aged ribeye "ham" and street food-inspired bites like Black Angus kathi rolls and Kobe beef gyozas. A beverage program including an extensive wine list, signature cocktails and drink-and-appetizer pairings complements the food menu.

“My family has been exporting quality US beef to Europe for over 40 years, and Beefbar was created 20 years ago to showcase what amazing products the American farmers could produce, said Beefbar founder Riccardo Giraudi in a press release. “To bring the brand back to its product roots is an immense honor. I hope that New York will appreciate all the beautiful recipes we have crafted over all these years.”

In keeping with the swanky NYC steakhouse tradition, the 6,000-square-foot digs are fittingly plush, matching the "timeless elegance" and Art Deco vibes of The Powell Building, in which the restaurant is set. Done up by French architects Emil Humbert and Christophe Poyet, the opulent dining room features tall arched windows, antique mirrors, velvet bench seats and bronze-alabaster sconces. Framed with fluted red and white marble, both the grand kitchen and the meat display cabinet are in view from the seating area, giving you a peek at all of the glorious meat sweats to come.

Take a look at Beefbar's sumptuous setting below:

