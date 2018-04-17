More than 100 free shows are coming to the NYC waterfront this summer for River to River Festival

River to River Festival is returning to NYC this summer, and it has everything. Seriously. We don't know if we should call it a music festival or an art festival or what: The 17th iteration of the annual festival has dance, theater and art performances, along with some of the best free summer concerts in the city.

The free series runs from June 17 to 24, and RSVPs open on June 1 for select events. (Yes, they’re all free, but the more popular ones are likely to fill up and require prior registration.)

It will take over more than 40 locations across NYC, both outdoors and indoors, particularly focusing on the Lower East Side this year. The dozens of events include Naamah’s Ark in Rockefeller Park, an oratorio telling the story of Noah’s Ark from his wife’s point of view. There’s also a dance performance, Of Granite and Glass, performed beneath the palm trees at Brookfield Place.

And one of the best perks of all is the festival’s Night at the Museums, a onetime event where you can get free admission to a slew of museums and historical buildings in NYC.

The complete festival calendar will be completed soon, so check the River to River site for the latest updates.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​