Plus, you can get an adorable, free holiday map created by the artist.

More than a dozen festive murals by Brooklyn illustrator Lorraine Nam now decorate Rockefeller Center for the holiday season offering some free holiday cheer.

Dubbed "Dance for Joy," the vibrant murals unveiled this week capture the spirit of the holiday by depicting children celebrating the season. You can see the vinyl murals indoors and outdoors around Rockefeller Center; you can't miss the artworks' cheery pinks, reds, blues and greens.

"Through his project, I wanted to celebrate the people of New York, the people who live here, who work here and the people visiting who all make the holidays feel so alive and special," Nam said in a press release. "I wanted to capture that buzzy energy with illustrations of people who are so excited they can’t help but dance with joy!"

Known for her intricate, playful illustrations, Nam has worked with a variety clients from Harper Collins to Lufthansa to Milk Bar. She also illustrated the children's book Look Up with Me: Neil deGrasse Tyson: A Life Among the Stars and is working on an upcoming picture book called Wei Skates On.

Photograph: By Daniel Greer, courtesy of Art Production Fund / Artwork by Lorraine Nam.

The artist painted and collaged paper to create the Rockefeller Center illustrations as a nod to her love for origami and paper-based crafts. She's also passionate about using visual imagery to tell stories, and now her artwork will be the backdrop for everyone creating their own holiday memories in New York City.

"Visiting the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been a yearly tradition ever since I moved to New York, and to be able to bring this project to life here is an absolute dream," she said.

Photograph: Courtesy of Lorraine Nam

In addition to the murals, Nam also create an absolutely adorable holiday map of the Rockefeller Center area featuring Top of the Rock, Radio City Music Hall, Le Rock, Lodi, Rough Trade and more favorite spots. You can pick up a free copy of the limited-edition map at the Top of the Rock gift shop, the skate hut at The Rink and throughout the campus.

This is the fifth iteration of the holiday map series, presented in partnership with the non-profit Art Production Fund.

See the murals throughout Rockefeller Center, including inside 10 Rockefeller Plaza, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, 50 Rockefeller Plaza and the street and concourse levels of 45 Rockefeller Plaza, as well as outside on Rockefeller Plaza. They're on view through through January 13, 2023.