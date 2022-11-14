New York City’s 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is here!

Standing 82 feet tall and weighing 14 tons, the Norway Spruce from Queensbury, New York, was transported to the city on Saturday via flatbed truck.

It was lifted into its spot by a crane at Rockefeller Center, where it will be zhuzhed up. The scaffolding around it will allow crews to decorate it with more branches and over 50,000 (the length of five miles) multi-colored LED lights.

Photograph: Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer

The tree, which is about 85 or 90 years old, was donated by the Lebowitz Family of Glens Falls, which is three-and-a-half hours north of NYC between Glens Falls and Lake George.

It was chopped down on November 10.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree isn’t always from New York. In past years, it’s hailed from other states in the Northeast and even Canada. Last year, for the first time, it came from Maryland.

It will be crowned with a 900-pound Swarovski star for its debut and lighting on Wednesday, November 30.

Photograph: courtesy of Tishman Speyer | The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

You can catch the lighting from 7 to 10pm on that night and see it lit up through mid-January whether you walk by after seeing the Radio City Christmas Spectacular or skate at The Rink at Rockefeller Center.

At the end of the season, the tree will become its own holiday gift and will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.