The new menu item joins the burgers and fries that the shop has been selling since this summer.

In today's odd-but-awesome local culinary news: Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream is getting in on... the fried chicken sandwich game?

The purveyor of sweets just announced the addition of three crispy chicken sandwiches to its menu and they all look absolutely delicious. The classic fried chicken sandwich features a buttermilk battered fried chicken served with mayo and pickles. The buffalo chicken sandwich, on the other hand, is made with a spicy buffalo glaze, house ranch sauce, shredded lettuce and pickled celery. Last but not least, the hot honey chicken sandwich comes with the buttermilk battered fried chicken smothered in spicy hot honey, mayo and pickles. Yum!

The new menu items join a roster of non-ice-cream-related foods that the destination has been serving for a while, including burgers and fries. The classic American smashburger, which was added to the menu back in June, for example, is made with beef or pork ground in house and served on buns that are baked fresh daily. There are a bunch of others burgers on offer and they all pair perfectly with the five types of fries on the menu (ranch, flaming hot, VIP, garlic and regular).

Although all the "main courses" certainly pack a punch, we have to be completely honest in admitting that the 88 flavors of ice cream that Morgenstern's is known for are still our favorite order... alongside the shop's ice cream burger, which also debuted this past summer. (It's the best of both worlds!)

Just to be safe, the next time you're at Morgenstern's you may just want to order everything.