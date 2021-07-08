New York
Photograph: Time Out Market

Mr. Taka Ramen returns to Time Out Market New York tonight!

You'll once again be able to enjoy a bowl of toothsome noodles on the Brooklyn waterfront

By
Will Gleason
Noodle bowls are back at Time Out Market New York!

We’re thrilled to announce that starting tonight, Mr. Taka Ramen will once again be serving up bowls of toothsome noodles at Time Out Market New York in DUMBO. Mr. Taka Ramen’s Time Out Market location is an off-shoot of their highly successful Lower East Side location which was opened by Takatoshi Nagara, the head chef behind the lauded Bigiya Ramen in Tokyo, and his friend Takayuki Watanabe in 2015.

For its opening menu, Mr. Taka Ramen will be serving up three types of ramen: Tonkotsu (Pork broth, thin noodles, sliced pork belly, scallions, kikurage mushrooms and black garlic oil) Cheese Tonkotsu (Pork broth, thin noodles, sliced pork belly, scallions, kikurage mushrooms, black garlic oil and parmesan cheese) and Vegan Curry (Wavy noodles, leeks, fried tofu, white mushrooms and zucchini.) 

Need some more convincing? Check out this deep dive on their must-try Tonkotsu ramen.

All of the delicious bowls can be made spicy for an extra $1.50 and get an egg added for $2 or extra noodles for $3. In addition to the ramen bowls, Mr. Taka will be offering appetizers including Yuzu Salt Edamame, Fried Pork Gyoza, Fried Veggie Gyoza and Pork Belly Bun.

We’ll see you on the DUMBO waterfront!

