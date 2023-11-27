MTA is releasing limited-edition KISS MetroCards

A KISS pop-up store will debut by Penn Station this month as well.

Next month, iconic rock band KISS is set to take over Madison Square Garden as part of a much talked-about farewell tour. To celebrate the momentous occasion, the MTA has just released a batch of 50,000 commemorative MetroCards available in certain machines at two separate stations: 34th Street-Penn Station (1, 2, 3 A, C and E lines) and 34th Street-Herald Square (B, D, F, M, N, Q, R and W lines).

Given that the special passes are only available on a first-come, first-served basis, we suggest you start heading to the transportation hubs immediately.

The giveaway is part of a larger NYC takeover by the native band in celebration of their goodbye tour.

Photograph: Marc A. Hermann/MTA

In addition to the Madison Square Garden shows on December 1 and 2 (here is how you can get tickets to those), band members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are behind a number of other activations, including a new a pop-up store filled with KISS memorabilia, collectible items, apparel, accessories and more at 248 West 37th Street by Eighth Avenue.

The shop—set up in partnership with Ed Hardy, Funko, Oxford Pennant and Trick or Treat Studios—will debut on November 30 and remain in place through December 3.

There's much more in store, including:

A one-of-a-kind fleet of NYC taxis wrapped in KISS images set to drive around the city on November 30

Exclusive digital ads atop cars and inside Penn Station

A KISS-themed pizza and collectible KISS pizza boxes at Prince Street Pizza

Complimentary band flash tattoos from 11am to 7pm at Inked NYC at 150 West 22nd Street by Seventh Avenue on December 1 and 2

The debut of an immersive interactive Google Map highlighting KISS activation sites across the city

A New York Rangers game night featuring KISS merchandise

Basically, it's the city of KISS and we're all just living in it.