New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A gooey grilled cheese pull
Photograph: Shutterstock | A gooey grilled cheese pull

Murray’s Cheese is hosting its first-ever grilled cheese stretch contest

It'll be an ooey-gooey good time!

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

In terms of life's simple pleasures, is there anything better than a gorgeously gooey grilled cheese? All that's needed is bread, cheese, butter and a heat source to make one of the greatest comfort food dishes around, but the nostalgic favorite is made even more sublime when you get one of those satisfying, super-long cheese pulls that happens when you separate your sandwich halves.

And the fromage fiends over at Murray's Cheese know exactly what we’re talking about: The artisan cheese retailer is hosting its first-ever Grilled Cheese Stretch Contest to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day on Friday, April 12. 

RECOMMENDED: The best grilled cheese in NYC, from classic cheddar to newfangled sandwiches

Taking place outside of Murray's Greenwich Village location (254 Bleecker St), the cheese-pulling competition will test how far teams of two can stretch their classic melt the longest before the cheese breaks. (Yes, they will be pulling out the measuring tape for this one.) Murray's will supply the sandwiches and make the melts exactly the same for each participating team, so it all will come down to precision, patience and pull skills. 

The winning duo will take home two $100 Murray's Cheese gift cards to use for all of your cheesy needs, whether you want to load up on your favorite wheels and wedges, or sink your teeth into one of the shop's great sandwiches. (More on that in a minute.)

So, how to enter? Sign up here for the chance to compete in the Grilled Cheese Stretch Contest—five names will be drawn at the Bleecker Street shop on April 12 at 3:30pm before the competition kicks off at 4pm. Each name will get to choose a partner, for five participating teams in total. 

And even if you don't get the chance to prove your cheese-pulling prowess, you can still join in the fun with a special melt launched just for competition day. Available at the Greenwich Village and LIC locations on April 12, the Mac & Cheese Melt ($10) turns Murray's beloved macaroni and cheese into a handheld sammie that you can enjoy while cheering on the cheese-stretching competitors. Check out the sandwich below: 

The Mac & Cheese Melt at Murray's Cheese
Murray's CheeseThe Mac & Cheese Melt at Murray's Cheese

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.